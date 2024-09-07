As the NFL season kicks off, 22 former HBCU football standouts are fortunate to secure spots on rosters. The inclusion of HBCU players on opening week rosters is a positive development, especially considering that none were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. These talented players now have the opportunity to make their mark in the league and launch successful careers for themselves.

Here are the five highest-paid players in the NFL, courtesy of contract information reported by Spotrac.

5. Joshua Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

Fayetteville State University alumnus Joshua Williams already has an NFL career that many dream of. He was drafted to the Chiefs, a modern-day sports dynasty, and was a key defensive contributor on Kansas City's to most recent Super Bowl-winning rosters.

Because of his immense talent, Willams finds himself with a four-year, $4,326,260 contract. Well deserved for the athletic defensive back from the CIAA who proves that Division II programs still produce NFL ready talent.

4. Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

Terron Armstead has had a long and decorated career in the NFL. Drafted out of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff by the Saints in 2013, Armstead now finds himself as an offensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins. He's tasked with protecting Tua Tagovailoa, who looks to free up space in the pocket so he can find to superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill streaking to the endzone.

For his services, Armstead has a three-year, $38,630,000 contract as he represents the NFL talent that the Golden Lions produce in the SWAC.

3. Grover Stewart, Indianapolis Colts

Albany State's very own Grover Stewart is continuing the legacy of the Golden Rams in the NFL. After contributing to Albany State's dominance in the SIAC, Stewart was selected with the 144th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He's called Indianapolis home for the past seven years and has a three-year, $39,000,000 contract. The money is well spent, as he terrorizes opposing offenses every Sunday and Thursday during the season.

2. Tytus Howard, Houston Texans

Protecting an emerging star in CJ Stroud is no easy task but Alabama State alumnus Tytus Howard is up for the task. He also is a former SWAC standout, being drafted to the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft with the 23rd pick. He's lived up to his draft positioning as he is a formidable force on Houston's offensive line that allows easy lanes for the run game as well as him allowing his quarterbacks to make plays.

For his services, he boasts a three-year, $56,000 contract that will surely look to be a fine investment as CJ Stroud lead the Texans to become a power in the AFC.

1. Javon Hargrave, South Carolina State

Javon Hargrave is the pride of South Carolina State, a living embodiment of the success that former Bulldog head coach Buddy Pough fostered in his 22 years in Orangeburg. Hargrave terrorized the MEAC en route to being selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft with the 89th pick. He's since had a remarkable career playing for the NFL's most prestigious franchises: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philidelphia Eagles, and now the San Francisco 49ers. Interestingly enough, his defensive talents are enough to clinch a bid in the Super Bowl as he made the big game as a member of the Eagles in 2023 and the 49ers in 2024.

Hargrave is a game-changer and he's certainly raking in big money for his impact. Hargrave has a four-year, $84,000,000 contract that should serve as an inspiration for HBCU football players around the nation that you can make it anywhere from an HBCU.