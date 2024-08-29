This season, 22 HBCU football players have made it onto NFL rosters as the regular season starts on September 4th.

Although no HBCU players were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, they secured undrafted free-agent deals and earned spots on various teams. Currently, 15 NFL teams have at least one HBCU player on their 53-man active rosters, with some on reserve or injured lists. Five teams, the Falcons, Colts, Dolphins, Giants, and Patriots, have more than one HBCU player.

The offensive line and defensive back positions have the most HBCU players, with six each, including five cornerbacks and five offensive tackles. Four linebackers from HBCUs are also on active rosters.

The Dolphins lead the pack with three HBCU players, and the SWAC conference has the most representation, with nine players in the NFL.

South Carolina State leads all HBCUs with three players currently in the NFL. Below is the complete list of former HBCU players on NFL active rosters

AFC East

New England Patriots (2): CB Isaiah Bolden (Jackson State), G/C Nick Leverett (North Carolina Central)

Buffalo Bills (1): CB Brandon Codrington (North Carolina Central)

Miami Dolphins (3): LB Quinton Bell (Prairie View A&M), OT Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

RESERVE/Non-Football Illness — OT Kion Smith (Fayetteville State)

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars (1):

RESERVE/Non-Football Illness — DE De’Shaan Dixon (Norfolk State)

Houston Texans (1): OT Tytus Howard (Alabama State)

Indianapolis Colts (2): DT Grover Stewart (Albany State (GA)), DE Isaiah Land (Florida A&M)

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs (1): CB Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State)

NFC East

New York Giants (1): P Jamie Gillan (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Washington Commanders (1): OT Trent Scott (Grambling State)

Dallas Cowboys (1): S Markquese Bell (Florida A&M)

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams (1): CB Cobie Durant (South Carolina State)

San Francisco 49ers (1): DL Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State)

NFC North

Chicago Bears (1):

RESERVE/Non-Football Illness — RB Ian Wheeler (Howard)

Detroit Lions (1): LB James Houston (Jackson State)

Green Bay Packers (1): RB Emanuel Wilson (Fort Valley State)

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons (2): CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (South Carolina State), WR KhaDarel Hodge (Prairie View A&M)

Carolina Panthers (1): LB Claudin Cherelus (Alcorn State)

HBCU rookies

The following players are rookies from HBCUs to make initial NFL rosters.