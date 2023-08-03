North Carolina Central alumnus and ESPN College Football analyst Jordan Reid reminisced about playing 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in college. Hargrave, a South Carolina State football alumnus, played against Reid's North Carolina Central football teams once a year in the MEAC. Reid saw a post from prominent Twitter commentator and executive producer of the “Gil's Arena” podcast Josiah Johnson, asking, “When did you know your sports career was cooked?”

Reid responded, “My senior year of college. ESPN prime time game and we had to block Javon Hargrave. This pic explains that horrible night.”

My senior year of college. ESPN prime time game and we had to block Javon Hargrave. This pic explains that horrible night. https://t.co/yNHMp5CRPf pic.twitter.com/vIlwULsBp3 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) August 2, 2023

Reid is referring to North Carolina Central's game versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs on October 10, 2013, The Bulldogs, after starting the season with two losses against Costal Carolina and Clemson, put up four straight wins against HBCU opponents. The matchup between the Bulldogs and Eagles was televised on ESPNU that Thursday and the Bulldogs cruised to a 44-3 win.

Hargrave had 3 total tackles, two of them solo tackles, and forced a fumble. Reid, the starting quarterback that game, completed only 9-of-25 passes for 116 yards and was sacked five times. North Carolina Central only tallied 105 yards of total offense and was held to negative-11 rushing yards.

Hargrave went on to be picked 89th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and was a key piece of the dangerous pass-rushing defense that powered the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII. Hargrave left the Eagles to sign with the 49ers this summer. San Francisco signed the pro-bowler to a four-year, $84 million dollar contract.