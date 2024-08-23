Nemanja and Strahinja Jokic, the older siblings of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, are well-known for attending numerous games to support their younger brother.

The Denver Nuggets superstar’s sibling has had multiple run-ins with Denver law enforcement.

Strahinja Jokic recently appeared in Denver County Court on Wednesday for a misdemeanor assault charge and was issued a protection order that mandates he stay away from the alleged victim.

Strahinja Jokic's third-degree assault charge

Nikola Jokic’s elder brother Strahinja has been charged with third-degree assault after a video surfaced on social media, seemingly showing him punching a man in the face from a courtside seat at Denver's Ball Arena during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The altercation wasn't reported immediately after it occurred. Police first learned of the incident the following day when a video of the event surfaced online.

The Denver Police's probable cause statement indicated that the victim had noticeable cuts and bruises around his left eye. The victim reported that the assault was “unprovoked” and that he felt “dazed” from the punch, though he remained conscious.

The victim informed police that he visited a doctor and was diagnosed with a concussion. Authorities also interviewed witnesses who confirmed that Strahinja Jokic was the person who struck the victim.

Initially, the victim opted not to pursue charges out of concern for potential retaliation. However, in early May, he decided to proceed with legal action.

Strahinja Jokic was charged in late July and claimed to police that he felt his actions were justified, as he was protecting an older acquaintance he had known for a long time.

Nikola Jokic's siblings earlier altercations

The Nuggets star’s elder brother’s altercation at the game is not his first encounter with Denver law enforcement. In 2019, he faced assault charges for allegedly choking and pushing a woman and preventing her from calling 911.

The woman attempted to call 911, but Jokic took her phone. She managed to send a message using a computer, which prompted someone she knew to contact the police, according to the probable cause statement.

In that case, Strahinja Jokic admitted guilt to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing phone service and a felony charge of trespassing.

As part of a deferred sentence arrangement, prosecutors agreed to drop the trespassing charge if he complied with unsupervised probation conditions and refrained from committing any additional crimes for two years.

The trespassing charge was dropped in 2022 after Strahinja Jokic successfully completed the terms of his probation. However, the misdemeanor conviction remains. Charges of false imprisonment and assault were also dismissed as part of the plea deal in the 2019 case.

Strahinja is frequently spotted courtside at Nuggets games and has joined his brother and the team on the floor for celebrations following playoff victories.

As the legal process unfolds, Strahinja Jokic’s behavior emphasizes the importance of controlling one's temper, especially in public arenas. For Nikola Jokic, often celebrated as one of the NBA's elite players, this incident adds complexity to his public persona and the legacy he's crafting in the sport.

While the resolution of Strahinja’s case is yet to be determined, it has already had a considerable impact on the Jokic family's public image.