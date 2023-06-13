They did it. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets clinched their first-ever NBA championship in franchise history on Monday night after a hard-fought 94-89 victory over the Miami Heat. Jokic, who has never been the sentimental type, could no longer hold back the emotion as he shared a beautiful moment with his brothers and the rest of his family right after clinching the title.

Jokic finally had a smile on his face as one of his brothers lifted him up in the immediate aftermath of the contest. Jokic also had his wife and his young daughter in attendance, and it was a truly memorable scene:

Nikola Jokic celebrating his first NBA title with his brothers ❤️pic.twitter.com/B4wxuxdRG8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

What a beautiful moment for Jokic and his family 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/SSKcmY7HXJ — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 13, 2023

THE JOKIC FAMILY CELEBRATES ♥ The Denver Nuggets are the 2022-23 NBA Champions! pic.twitter.com/jEV1kJzdqm — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

This is what it's all about. Nikola Jokic is not the best player in the NBA right now for no reason. This man put in the hard work and he made a lot of sacrifices to be where he is right now: an NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets. Along the way, his family made sacrifices as well, so it's only fitting that Nikola is able to cherish this momentous occasion with the people he loves the most.

The Jokic brothers were not done, though. They just had to grab hold of Nuggets head coach Michael Malone right after the final buzzer. The brothers literally tossed Coach Malone in the air repeatedly as their unique way of congratulating him for a job well done:

Jokic Brothers tossing Michael Malone again🤣 pic.twitter.com/aIatx84AUZ — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) June 13, 2023

It's mission accomplished for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets and at this point, they completely deserve to celebrate this majestic victory.