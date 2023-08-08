Holger Rune believes there isn't a new Big Three in tennis until Jannik Sinner and himself start winning Grand Slams consistently along with Carlos Alcaraz.

For over two decades, tennis was dominated by the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Although Federer is now retired, one could say the sport is still being dominated by at least one of the remaining two in Djokovic who already won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year.

But with Djokovic now 36, Nadal all but guaranteed to retire next year and Alcaraz's Wimbledon win last month, many believe a changing of the guard is underway.

In fact, some believe there will be a new Big Three spearheaded by Alcaraz and also consisting of the likes of Sinner and Rune. Rune, however, disagrees.

While the 20-year-old from Denmark is extremely talented, he's only won one title in 2023 and a total of three his entire career. He is yet to make a Grand Slam final either with his best finish coming in the quarterfinals of the French Open and Wimbledon this year.

The same applies to the 21-year-old Sinner.

While he's also extremely talented with the Italian even being earmarked by Alcaraz as his potential great rival down the line, he is also yet to reach a Grand Slam final with his best run coming at Wimbledon last month where he lost in the semifinal to Djokovic.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, not only has two Grand Slam titles at the age of 20, but is also the youngest No. 1 in ATP history. That is why there is no new Big Three yet — just a Big One for now.

“I know and I heard people talk about it [but] I think it’s too early to say, only one of us has won Grand Slams and that’s Carlos, but yeah I mean we’re young of course, we have time on our side,” Rune said (via Tennis 365). “But still we got to get the results. I know I have to focus on myself and I’m sure Jannik, I’m sure Alcaraz does that and [each has to] follow their own journey.

“It’s a good debate for tennis.”

As for what makes Alcaraz so special in particular? Rune believes it's the Spaniard's ability to mix things up and have variation to his game.

“I think the energy he brings to the court is hard to match and he has a big variation to his game, it’s not just one shot, it’s the whole game is able to mix it up a lot when he needs to and make it uncomfortable for the opponent,” Rune added. “Not many players do that these days so it is definitely a big advantage.”

It also helps Alcaraz basically has a combination of all the qualities of the original Big Three as noted by Djokovic following their Wimbledon clash.

The trio of Alcaraz, Sinner and Rune are all currently competing in the ongoing Canadian Open. A win in Toronto for either man could set them up for a big run at the US Open later this month.