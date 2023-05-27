The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 Special Program Livestream gave us some Stellar Jade codes! We’ll need every Jade we can get if we want to draw for any of the three new characters in this update.

The VOD of the Special Program can be found here, in case you missed the livestream.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 Livestream Stellar Jade Redemption Codes

There was a delay of over 12 hours for the English live stream, and a Special Redemption Code was issued for the inconvenience.

CS75WMP976AK – 100 Stellar Jades

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 Special Program:

ZTPTNMTX8LUF – 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 credits 8A6T6LBFQ4D3 – 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveler’s Guide DB7A64BW8LC7 – 100 Stellar Jades, 4 Refined Aether

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 400 Stellar Jades and more. You can redeem these codes on the Honkai Star Rail site. Redeem them ASAP as these are only valid for an extremely limited time and you do not want to miss out on these codes.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 adds three new playable characters, Silver Wolf (5-star Quantum Nihility), Luocha (5-star Imaginary Abundance), and Yukong (4-star Imaginary Harmony). Each of the 5-star characters also comes with their own Signature Light Cone, which will have its own rate-up banner alongside the character banner.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 is expected to go live on June 7th, 2023. Check out our Honkai Star Rail articles for the latest in Honkai Star Rail news.