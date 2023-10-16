Aetherium Wars is the major event for Honkai: Star Rail's version 1.4. The game mode has players fighting in Pokemon-esque battles against others, using Aether Spirits they caught in the field. As this is a tournament, players will eventually enter the finals and face difficult duels. Here's our guide on how to beat the duel with Giovanni during the Final Showdown of Aetherium Wars in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars Guide – Giovanni Final Showdown Duel

This guide is for the Final Showdown Duels the player will take part in at the final moments of the Aetherium Wars event. For the purposes of this guide, we will assume that the player has all of the available Aetherial Spirits at their disposal. This guide also assumes that the player has most, if not all, of their Aether Spirits at Level 6 thanks to the Hyperlink Matches.

Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide on how to beat the Giovanni Duel in the Final Showdown during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Aetherium Wars Basics

Players can field up to four Aether Spirits during a fight, with only a maximum of one (1) Overlord Aether Spirit allowed in a team. These Overlord Aether Spirits are easily distinguishable from the gold border they have. Each Aether Spirit, much like actual Honkai: Star Rail characters, has a Basic ATK, a Skill, an Ultimate, and a Talent. They also have different types, but not like the elemental types that characters normally have.

Aether Spirits can either be Aberrants, Humanoids, or Mechanical. These function much like rock-paper-scissors. Abberants are strong against Humanoids, Humanoids are strong against Mechanicals, and Mechanicals are strong against Abberants. Aether Spirits deal 1.5x DMG against those they are strong against and 0.8x DMG against those they are weak against. This will be important when creating teams.

Aether Spirit Roster

At this point of the event, players should have the following Aether Spirits:

Trotter – Aberrant

Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant

Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant

Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant

Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant

Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant

Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical

Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical

Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord

The assumption is that players will level the Aether Spirits they can with the resources they currently have. Focus on leveling the Trotter and the Overlords if possible. Also, make sure to equip the proper Expansion Chips on each Aether Spirit. Expansion Chips can be transferred from one Aether Spirit to another, so don't be shy about using them. You can follow the recommended Expansion Chip guide in-game for the purposes of this guide.

Giovanni Duel

Here are the enemies players will face while fighting Giovanni in the Final Showdown:

Level 6 Automaton Spider – Mechanical

Level 6 Frigid Prowler – Mechanical

Level 6 Everwinter Shadewalker – Aberrant

Level 6 Silvermane Soldier – Humanoid

Possible Team Composition:

Trotter – Aberrant

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Soldier – Humanoid

Since the Frigid Prowler is Mechanical, running a Humanoid team will be your best bet here. Granted, there is an Aberrant on their team that can deal damage, but it is not strong enough to actually make a difference. Focus on keeping your shields up, either from the Lieutenant's Ultimate and Skill or from the Soldier's Skill. This helps you tank the Frigid Prowler's AoE attacks, as well as take advantage of the Lieutenant's Counter. As always, remember to use the Cannoneer's skill on the Lieutenant to deal even more damage.

Focus on taking out the Spider first, as it can deal a lot of damage if it uses its Ultimate and detonates. However, it's not the end of the world if you let the Spider explode. The Lieutenant's Shields and the Trotter's healing should be enough to get you back in fighting shape. Not only that, but the Prowler does end up damaging his own teammates throughout the fight. It's not uncommon for him to deal so much damage to his team that he's basically alone later on. This allows you to focus all of your attacks on him, easily taking out the last of his HP.

That's all for our guide on how to defeat the Giovanni Duel during the Final Showdown in the Aetherium Wars Event in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, and PC via the official launcher and the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.