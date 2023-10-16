Aetherium Wars is the major event for Honkai: Star Rail's version 1.4. The game mode has players fighting in Pokemon-esque battles against others, using Aether Spirits they caught in the field. As this is a tournament, players will eventually enter the finals and face difficult duels. Here's our guide on how to beat the duel with Topaz during the Final Showdown of Aetherium Wars in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars Guide – Topaz Final Showdown Duel

This guide is for the Final Showdown Duels the player will take part in at the final moments of the Aetherium Wars event. For the purposes of this guide, we will assume that the player has all of the available Aetherial Spirits at their disposal. This guide also assumes that the player has most, if not all, of their Aether Spirits at Level 6 thanks to the Hyperlink Matches.

Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide on how to beat the Topaz Duel in the Final Showdown during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Aetherium Wars Basics

Players can field up to four Aether Spirits during a fight, with only a maximum of one (1) Overlord Aether Spirit allowed in a team. These Overlord Aether Spirits are easily distinguishable from the gold border they have. Each Aether Spirit, much like actual Honkai: Star Rail characters, has a Basic ATK, a Skill, an Ultimate, and a Talent. They also have different types, but not like the elemental types that characters normally have.

Aether Spirits can either be Aberrants, Humanoids, or Mechanical. These function much like rock-paper-scissors. Abberants are strong against Humanoids, Humanoids are strong against Mechanicals, and Mechanicals are strong against Abberants. Aether Spirits deal 1.5x DMG against those they are strong against and 0.8x DMG against those they are weak against. This will be important when creating teams.

Aether Spirit Roster

At this point of the event, players should have the following Aether Spirits:

Trotter – Aberrant

Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant

Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant

Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant

Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant

Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant

Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical

Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical

Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord

The assumption is that players will level the Aether Spirits they can with the resources they currently have. Focus on leveling the Trotter and the Overlords if possible. Also, make sure to equip the proper Expansion Chips on each Aether Spirit. Expansion Chips can be transferred from one Aether Spirit to another, so don't be shy about using them. You can follow the recommended Expansion Chip guide in-game for the purposes of this guide.

Topaz Duel

Here are the enemies players will face while fighting Topaz in the Final Showdown:

Level 6 Grunt: Security Personnel – Humanoid

Level 6 Senior Staff: Team Leader – Humanoid

Level 6 Commerce Trotter – Aberrant

Level 6 Grunt: Field Personnel – Humanoid

Possible Team Composition:

Trotter – Aberrant

Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant

Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant

As Topaz's team is mainly Humanoid, running an all-Aberrant team is ideal. The problem, however, arises from the Senior Staff: Team Leader. Thanks to their skill, they can summon extra units at their side. Not only that, but the Performance point bonus mechanic is a pain to deal with. As such, unlike in the other fights, it's more important to burst down the Grunts first before taking on the Senior Staff: Team Leader.The Voidranger: Reaver and Voidranger: Trampler synergize well in this, as they deal a huge amount of single-target damage on the enemy. Not only that, but both of those units have mechanics where they can easily attack multiple times per turn.

The only problem with this is that the Reaver's HP quickly goes down, especially if you equip them with the Functional Overdraft chip. As such, it's important to keep hem healed using the Trotter. If not the Trotter, the Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion is a good alternative, as long as you can manage its HP properly. Equipping the High Load-Low Speed and Threshold Disruption on the Trampler is a good move, as it immediately takes a turn whenever an enemy is defeated.

Basically, defeat an enemy with the Weaver to make the Trampler take a turn, then use its skill to deal huge damage at an enemy. Repeat until the entire enemy team is dead.

That's all for our guide on how to defeat the Topaz Duel during the Final Showdown in the Aetherium Wars Event in Honkai: Star Rail.