Finishers and Super Finishers return to WWE 2K26, allowing the player to deal tons of damage en route to winning a match. However, new WWE 2K players might not know how to use these moves. Therefore, we created a WWE 2K26 Guide that teaches players how to use Finishers and Super Finishers. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Perform Finishers in WWE 2K26?

To pull off a finisher in WWE 2K26, you must:

Fill out at least one bar your Finisher Meter by executing Signature Moves (R2 + Square on PlayStation, RT + X on Xbox) In order to use Signature Moves, you must fill up your Momentum Meter first

Once you fill at least one Finisher Bar, perform your Finisher by pressing R2 + X (PlayStation) / RT + A (Xbox) to use the move Check your Superstar's move list to find out how to perform their exact Finisher

to use the move

Overall, performing a Finisher in WWE 2K26 requires you to first build up your Finisher Meter. But in order to do that, you must first fill up your Momentum Meter and use Signature Moves.

The Momentum Meter is represented by the blue bar underneath the player's name and health bar. You increase it by gaining momentum, pulling off successful moves, and even taunting.

When the time finally does come to perform a finisher, you'll see a prompt on-screen. Then, you must press R2 + X (PlayStation) / RT + A (Xbox) to perform the Finisher.

Just remember that each wrestler's finisher may only be started at certain positions or angles. Therefore, make sure to check their move list to see how and where to perform their finisher.

How to Perform a Super Finisher in WWE 2K26

To perform a Super Finisher in WWE 2K25, you must completely fill all three Finisher slots in order to use the move. However, only a limited number of characters in WWE 2K26 can perform Super Finishers. When you fill all three slots, you just need to press the same buttons you normally would for a regular finisher. Again, you may need to be in a certain spot in order to perform the move.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know how to perform Finishers and Super Finishers in WWE 2K26. We hope this guide helps you understand how to use these moves. Best of luck out there as you utilize these finishers to take out the competition.

