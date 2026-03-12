Team Affinity returns in MLB The Show 26 with a massive lineup of pitchers and hitters that players can aim to collect on launch day. For those new to MLB The Show, Team Affinity is a program in Diamond Dynasty that offers everyone a chance to earn powerful player cards for every team. The Show 26 features 60 Team Affinity Captains at launch, all of which will immediately make a positive impact on your team. Therefore, we listed them all below for your convenience.

All MLB The Show 26 Team Affinity Pitching Captains at Launch

Your Team Affinity Captains in #MLBTheShow 26! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/kqXCOXdL7N — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 11, 2026

Darren O'Day | Baltimore Orioles Dennis Eckersley | Boston Red Sox Andy Pettitte | New York Yankees Drew Rasmussen | Tampa Bay Rays Roger Clemens | Toronto Blue Jays Greg Maddux | Atlanta Braves Al Leiter | Miami Marlins Tom Seaver | New York Mets Steve Carlton | Philadelphia Phillies Pedro Martinez | Washington Nationals Rich Gossage | Chicago White Sox Jeff Suppan | Kansas City Royals Corey Kluber | Cleveland Guardians Hal Newhouser | Detroit Tigers Johan Santana | Minnesota Twins Jake Arrieta | Chicago Cubs Rob Dibble | Cincinnati Reds C.C. Sabathia | Milwaukee Brewers Bert Blyleven | Pittsburgh Pirates Lee Smith | St. Louis Cardinals Vida Blue | Athletics Billy Wagner | Houston Astros Jered Weaver | Los Angeles Angels Cliff Lee | Seattle Mariners Gaylord Perry | Texas Rangers Corbin Burnes | Arizona Diamondbacks Ubaldo Jimenez | Colorado Rockies Eric Gagne | Los Angeles Dodgers Yu Darvish | San Diego Padres Juan Marichal | San Francisco Giants

Every MLB The Show 26 Team Affinity Hitting Captain At Launch

Article Continues Below

Adam Jones | Baltimore Orioles Boston Red Sox | David Ortiz Derek Jeter | New York Yankees Fred McGriff | Tampa Bay Rays Jose Bautista | Toronto Blue Jays Terry Pendleton | Atlanta Braves Gary Sheffield | Miami Marlins Mike Piazza | New York Mets Chase Utley | Philadelphia Phillies Andre Dawson | Washington Nationals Harold Baines | Chicago White Sox Mike Moustakas | Kansas City Royals Jim Thome | Cleveland Guardians Hank Greenberg | Detroit Tigers Justin Morneau | Minnesota Twins Ryne Sandberg | Chicago Cubs Paul O'Neill | Cincinnati Reds Ted Simmons | Milwaukee Brewers Roberto Clemente | Pittsburgh Pirates Matt Carpenter | St. Louis Cardinals Jason Giambi | Athletics Jeff Bagwell | Houston Astros Wally Joyner | Los Angeles Angels Mike Cameron | Seattle Mariners Rafael Palmeiro | Texas Rangers Luis Gonzalez | Arizona Diamondbacks Larry Walker | Colorado Rockies Gil Hodges | Los Angeles Dodgers Chase Headley | San Diego Padres Chili Davis | San Francisco Giants

All players are an 88 OVR unless otherwise mentioned.

Overall, that includes all Team Affinity Captains for every team in MLB The Show 26's Diamond Dynasty Mode at launch.

Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints.