Team Affinity returns in MLB The Show 26 with a massive lineup of pitchers and hitters that players can aim to collect on launch day. For those new to MLB The Show, Team Affinity is a program in Diamond Dynasty that offers everyone a chance to earn powerful player cards for every team. The Show 26 features 60 Team Affinity Captains at launch, all of which will immediately make a positive impact on your team. Therefore, we listed them all below for your convenience.

All MLB The Show 26 Team Affinity Pitching Captains at Launch

  1. Darren O'Day | Baltimore Orioles
  2. Dennis Eckersley | Boston Red Sox
  3. Andy Pettitte | New York Yankees
  4. Drew Rasmussen | Tampa Bay Rays
  5. Roger Clemens | Toronto Blue Jays
  6. Greg Maddux | Atlanta Braves
  7. Al Leiter | Miami Marlins
  8. Tom Seaver | New York Mets
  9. Steve Carlton | Philadelphia Phillies
  10. Pedro Martinez | Washington Nationals
  11. Rich Gossage | Chicago White Sox
  12. Jeff Suppan | Kansas City Royals
  13. Corey Kluber | Cleveland Guardians
  14. Hal Newhouser | Detroit Tigers
  15. Johan Santana | Minnesota Twins
  16. Jake Arrieta | Chicago Cubs
  17. Rob Dibble | Cincinnati Reds
  18. C.C. Sabathia | Milwaukee Brewers
  19. Bert Blyleven | Pittsburgh Pirates
  20. Lee Smith | St. Louis Cardinals
  21. Vida Blue | Athletics
  22. Billy Wagner | Houston Astros
  23. Jered Weaver | Los Angeles Angels
  24. Cliff Lee | Seattle Mariners
  25. Gaylord Perry | Texas Rangers
  26. Corbin Burnes | Arizona Diamondbacks
  27. Ubaldo Jimenez | Colorado Rockies
  28. Eric Gagne | Los Angeles Dodgers
  29. Yu Darvish | San Diego Padres
  30. Juan Marichal | San Francisco Giants

Every MLB The Show 26 Team Affinity Hitting Captain At Launch

  1. Adam Jones | Baltimore Orioles
  2. Boston Red Sox | David Ortiz
  3. Derek Jeter | New York Yankees
  4. Fred McGriff | Tampa Bay Rays
  5. Jose Bautista | Toronto Blue Jays
  6. Terry Pendleton | Atlanta Braves
  7. Gary Sheffield | Miami Marlins
  8. Mike Piazza | New York Mets
  9. Chase Utley | Philadelphia Phillies
  10. Andre Dawson | Washington Nationals
  11. Harold Baines | Chicago White Sox
  12. Mike Moustakas | Kansas City Royals
  13. Jim Thome | Cleveland Guardians
  14. Hank Greenberg | Detroit Tigers
  15. Justin Morneau | Minnesota Twins
  16. Ryne Sandberg | Chicago Cubs
  17. Paul O'Neill | Cincinnati Reds
  18. Ted Simmons | Milwaukee Brewers
  19. Roberto Clemente | Pittsburgh Pirates
  20. Matt Carpenter | St. Louis Cardinals
  21. Jason Giambi | Athletics
  22. Jeff Bagwell | Houston Astros
  23. Wally Joyner | Los Angeles Angels
  24. Mike Cameron | Seattle Mariners
  25. Rafael Palmeiro | Texas Rangers
  26. Luis Gonzalez | Arizona Diamondbacks
  27. Larry Walker | Colorado Rockies
  28. Gil Hodges | Los Angeles Dodgers
  29. Chase Headley | San Diego Padres
  30. Chili Davis | San Francisco Giants

All players are an 88 OVR unless otherwise mentioned.

Overall, that includes all Team Affinity Captains for every team in MLB The Show 26's Diamond Dynasty Mode at launch.

