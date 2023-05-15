My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Edmonton Oilers entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as one of the favorites to raise the cup when all was said and done, but that won’t be the case after they found themselves eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. The loss hit the Oilers hard, and it added to the postseason woes for the top player in the league in Connor McDavid.

McDavid was his usual spectacular self throughout this series, racking up five goals and assists each for ten total points through the six game series. However, it once again wasn’t enough to get the Oilers to the promised land, and after another disheartening loss, McDavid was left hoping that this would be the last time that Edmonton experiences this sort of heartbreak in the postseason.

“It feels like every team that wins and goes on a stretch of winning experiences this. It’s not what you want to do. It’s not what you want to feel. That being said, I really feel that we’ve got to go through some of this to win. Let’s hope it’s the last time.” – Connor McDavid, The Athletic

For as good as McDavid has been to start his career, he still hasn’t found a way to lead the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Finals to this point. Of course, getting him some more help would obviously be great, but it’s clear these losses are beginning to weigh on McDavid. The Oilers will now begin attacking their offseason slate of work in an effort to help McDavid and the rest of the team experience more success in the postseason next year.