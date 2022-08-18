With the NBA schedules being released, fans everywhere are excited for the season to kick off in October. For the Charlotte Hornets, they are looking to bounce back after an undesirable end to their season in the Play-In tournament. There will be a lot of different storylines to follow during the season and interesting, fun matchups for the boys in teal. There is also a handful of games that Hornets fans need to keep a close eye on. Some games could hold weight for playoff implications while others will be a good measuring stick to see where the team ranks at with others in the league.

3 must-watch matchups for Hornets in 2022-23

Every Atlanta Hawks game

Yes, it should be three games to watch, but every game against the Hornets Southeast division rival will be pivotal. So please make an exception for this one. The Hawks beat the Hornets 132-103 back in April in the Play-In tournament, so every game really should be personal. They robbed them of a playoff spot and eliminated them from contention for the post season. Both of these teams normally play each other closely. They even split the season series in 2021-22. LaMelo Ball and the rest of the squad shouldn’t need any motivation to go out there to win all four games this in 2022-23.

The Hawks did add Dejounte Murray to the mix. They are some analyst’s dark horse to come out of the East if Trae Young & Murray mesh well in the backcourt. Despite the upgrade that they did receive, the Hornets can still figure out how to remain competitive and win the season series. All the games against the Hawks are must wins for playoff seeding out in the Eastern Conference. Surely Steve Clifford and the rest of the crew know that.

At Golden State Warriors – December 27th

Any matchup against a defending NBA champion is a big time game. After Steph Curry and the Warriors showed that they are still capable of winning championships, they put a target on their backs yet again. Just like how it was for most of the last decade when they were favorites to win in the later part of the decade. Playing against them will allow for the Hornets and the fans to see how they stack up with the 2022 NBA champions. Playing in Charlotte is a nice touch for Curry for a homecoming game, but he’s not important for the Hornets team success.

The Hornets playing in Golden State holds a lot more weight for the team. They will get to play in a hostile environment. Most times that should elevate a team’s game if they are up to the task. LaMelo Ball tends to step up when the lights shine the brightest, but will the rest of his team do the same? Can they hang with the defending champs and can they manage to steal that game on the road? All those questions can be answered in a big game after Christmas.

At Boston Celtics – February 10th

Another road game against a champion. Well at least the Eastern Conference champs. Still, Boston showed that they are an elite team whose championship window will be open for years to come with Jayson Tatum as “the guy” in Boston. Obviously Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and the others are key parts, but there is no telling who may be traded for Kevin Durant. Either way, the still have a great team with or without KD.

The Hornets playing Boston in their building will be a good test before the All-Star break. Playing against elite two-way wing players could show us how much the team has grown. Against an elite defense, the Hornets are going to have to figure out different ways every possession to score the basketball. Plus, it is a powerhouse out in the Eastern Conference. It is another measuring stick kind of game, but just with one of the beast in your conference.

All three teams are virtually locks for the postseason. The Warriors and Celtics will likely be in the top five for the best odds to make the NBA Finals and possibly win it. Playing those teams on their home turf could be exciting games or even potential blowouts if the Hornets don’t come prepared. The Hawks series is fun and budding rivalry that will be exciting to follow whether it’s in Atlanta or Charlotte. Charlotte should stand up tall for all of these matchups.