The Charlotte Hornets are in a strange and rather unenviable position.

The sale of the team — should it be completed this offseason — is strange only in the sense that NBA legend Michael Jordan has been the majority owner of the team for so long that when he first bought the franchise their mascot was a bobcat.

Yet, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Despite a significant part of MJ’s renown revolving around going 6-0 in the NBA Finals, the teams that His Airness has put together have been anything but championship-contenders.

However, the Hornets have had a free agent left unsigned for a year in Miles Bridges, an uber-athletic 3-and-D forward that’s developed a lot of chemistry with face of the franchise LaMelo Ball. A strange and unenviable situation due to the reasons why he remained unsigned.

Charlotte also has a plethora of major rotations set to hit free agency between this offseason and the next: Kelly Oubre Jr. (2023); P.J. Washington (2023); Dennis Smith Jr. (2023); Gordon Hayward (2024); and LaMelo (2024).

All of which leads to major questions about what the Hornets approach should be this offseason. For their part, Charlotte appears to be inclined to build upon their talent than make any types of major changes.

With that said, they could try to re-sign Oubre, who’s averaged 17.0 points per game since joining the team in 2021 and has interest in returning. Despite LaMelo’s unfavorable injury history, the Hornets might look to sign him to a supermax contract extension. One of the best playmakers in the world, Ball has averaged 19.4 points, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game since being drafted third overall in 2020 NBA Draft.

As luck would have it, Charlotte’s also projected to have the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and a late first-round pick that they received from the Denver Nuggets. The Hornets essentially received the latter pick for trading the draft rights to Jalen Duren; one that the Hornets will now use to select UConn Huskies playmaker Andre Jackson Jr. at pick No. 27.

The Charlotte Hornets need to draft UConn Huskies wing Andre Jackson Jr.

To understand why, take a look at what the Hornets roster might look in the 2023-24 season.

If the Hornets re-sign high-energy wing Kelly Oubre Jr. in the offseason and select UCF Knights stretch-forward Taylor Hendricks — a positive impact in the locker room and on the floor — with the fourth overall pick in the upcoming draft, their primary rotation next season may look like this:

Primary rotation for 2023-24

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier

Kelly Oubre Jr., James Bouknight

Gordon Hayward, Bryce McGowens

Taylor Hendricks, JT Thor

Mark Williams, Kai Jones

The Breakdown

The only major change being moving Terry Rozier to the second unit. However, its one that Hornets long should have considered, as it would provide a largely inexperienced group with consistency and a lead initiator. Last season, Charlotte ranked 27th in the league in bench scoring (29.4 points per game), 26th in bench assists (6.1 per game) and 30th with their bench’s 3-point percentage (30.5).

Though Rozier had a rough season shooting from beyond the arc in 2022-23, he’s a career 36.7 percent 3-point shooter that’s the rare all-around point guard.

Overall, the Hornets boast a rotation with quickness, length and plenty of scoring potential. In theory, they could optimize their floor balance by adding an elite shooter, especially if one of Bouknight, McGowens or Thor fail to build on a strong ending to their 2022-23 campaigns.

However, in an ever-changing league, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers are proving that there’s more than one way to win. Bouknight and McGowens’ scoring instincts might shine through regardless of their 3-point proficiency.

That said, what has never changed is the need for teams to have players with a high basketball IQ, the ability to defend at a high-level and the confidence to step up in key moments.

These are the areas where Jackson thrives the most.

Andre Jackson Jr. is Andre Iguodala reborn

6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Jackson makes winning plays on both ends of the court. Averaging 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 29.1 minutes per game for the Huskies in 2022-23, the 21-year-old was instrumental in UConn’s ability to win the 2023 National Championship.

Jackson’s not a player with a scoring mindset, as his averages and efficiency (42.8 percent from the field, 29.3 percent from 3) underscore.

In fact, Jackson’s a player with a skillset and playstyle not unlike that of former NBA wing Andre Iguodala.

An excellent athlete, Iguodala appeared most comfortable when simply allow to attack in transition, find his teammates, and make stops on the defensive end. Though never a great outside threat, Iguodala’s ability to make key shots were among the many traits that allowed him to become a four-time NBA champion. Not to mention the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

Imagine playing him beside the 6-foot-7 LaMelo, who has excellent 3-point range and has shot at least 39 percent on catch-and-shoot 3s throughout his career. Putting him around excellent lob threats like Mark Williams and Kai Jones. Around shooters like Hendricks, who made 39.4 percent of his 3-point attempts in his lone season with the Knights.

Placing a playmaker of Jackson’s caliber in the rotation only enhances the offense. Not just for the aforementioned players but because of Rozier and Gordon Hayward, as well, who are also far more effective when shooting spot-ups 3s rather than pull-up 3s.

Speaking of Hayward, replacing him with a younger and more athletic connector is far from the worst idea. However, the Hornets could opt to give Jackson time to acclimate himself to the NBA and work on his 3-point shot.

Nonetheless, there is no better fit for them than Jackson. Particularly as a team that ranked 30th in offensive rating (109.2) and 20th in defensive rating (115.3) last season.

As a franchise that needs players that not only play smart but who know how to win.