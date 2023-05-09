Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

The 2023 NBA Draft is set to take place on June 22. Over the next six weeks, young talents around the country will be looking to make their dream of getting drafted come true. A total of 242 players, including 48 international players, filed for this year’s draft as early entry candidates and can still withdraw their names no later than 5 p.m. ET on Monday, June 12. In order for college players to retain their eligibility, they must withdraw by Wednesday, May 31.

Many of the top prospects in this year’s draft class will put their skills to the test over the next couple of weeks, as the 2023 NBA Draft Combine is set to begin on May 16 in Chicago, the same date as this year’s draft lottery.

Much will change over the course of the next several weeks, but based on my early evaluations and observations, as well as opinions from scouts around the league, here is my 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0.

1. Victor Wembanyama – France (Metropolitans 92 – LNB)

2022-23 Stats: 31 games, 21.6 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.1 BLK, 55.2 FG%, 29.7 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7’5”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 8’0”

There really is no discussion at the top spot this year, as Victor Wembanyama is the best draft prospect the league has seen since LeBron James in 2003. Standing about 7-foot-5 with a reported 8-0 wingspan, Wembanyama has the height of a big man with the skill of a guard. He will be the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and is being viewed as a generational type of talent by many scouts across the league. There is no good comparison for the French big man since we really have not seen anything like him before, but there are aspects of his game similar to that of Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis and Rudy Gobert with his ceiling being Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. That is how good Victor Wembanyama is going to be.

2. Scoot Henderson – USA (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 19 games, 16.5 PPG, 6.8 APG, 5.3 RPG, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’2”, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

Arguably the best athlete in this draft class, Scoot Henderson will be the first guard taken in the 2023 NBA Draft. Henderson’s vision is unmatched, and he plays with a certain level of swag that makes him look super comfortable in any situation. When he begins driving to the rim, he is almost impossible to stop and is a lot stronger than he looks, which draws comparisons to that of Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook. In the paint and in the midrange area, Henderson is elite, but he does need to work on becoming a perimeter threat at the next level if he is to be a true star.

3. Brandon Miller – Alabama – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 19 games, 18.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 38.4 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’9”, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

Arguably the best college prospect in this year’s draft despite his off-the-court issues, Brandon Miller can flat-out score the basketball and is a forward more than comfortable initiating his team’s offense. Miller tends to get to his spot on the floor with ease and is very tough to defend because of his length and where he shoots from, similar to the way Kevin Durant plays in the midrange area. A true playmaking forward, Miller has also grown into a very solid defender. Whoever ends up with the Alabama product will have a sustainable wing they can build with for many years to come.

4. Amen Thompson – USA (Overtime Elite)

2022-23 Stats: 15 games, 16.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 6.1 APG, 2.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 25.0 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 209 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

Just like Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson is an elite-level athlete. He can jump out of the gym and has a very quick first step that he utilizes to punish slower, flat-footed defenders. While he is not the best three-point shooter, Thompson looks comfortable pulling up off the dribble and will hit perimeter shots if left open. As good of an athlete as he is driving to the rim, Thompson is also a very gifted passer and is always looking to involve his teammates. Any team needing to add a capable playmaker in their backcourt should look no further than Amen Thompson, as he can immediately help take a team to the playoffs.

5. Ausar Thompson – USA (Overtime Elite)

2022-23 Stats: 15 games, 16.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.9 APG, 2.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 29.8 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

Ausar Thompson is equally as talented as his twin brother Amen and is probably a better catch-and-shoot perimeter shooter. Whereas Amen is more of a shot creator, Ausar is a slightly better overall scorer who can virtually play anywhere on the floor. Thompson can guard any position and demonstrated a high understanding for being a help-side defender while with Overtime Elite. In a system where his role is clearly laid out, Ausar Thompson could easily become an All-Star talent before the end of his rookie contract.

6. Taylor Hendrick – UCF – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 15.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.7 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 39.4 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’9”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

Taylor Hendricks will be a first-round pick and likely a lottery pick in this year’s draft, but he is a wild card. I am really high on what Hendricks brings to the table simply because he is what every team is looking for in a power forward and small center nowadays, and he is more than comfortable playing out on the perimeter offensively. Those two things mesh well together in the NBA, and he is not just some lengthy, stretch big man. Hendricks is listed as 210 lbs, but he plays much stronger than this and can easily enter the league making a big impact defensively. I really like the upside he brings and would have no problem taking him with a top-10 pick this year despite the fact that he relies on others to get him the ball in his spots.

7. Cam Whitmore – Villanova – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 26 games, 12.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.4 STL, 47.8 FG%, 34.3 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3”

A great athlete, Cam Whitmore is a strong wing who is more than comfortable playing one-on-one offensively and picking apart a defense. Perhaps one thing that will make Whitmore pop on draft boards is the fact that he always tends to crash the glass and does a lot of the little things to put his team in a position to succeed. When you look at Whitmore’s game, his energy stands out, and he is absolutely the kind of player who can impact a game just from his presence. Whitmore’s teammates just play better when he is out on the floor, giving him potential to grow into a very sturdy two-way wing in the NBA.

8. Anthony Black – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 12.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 30.1 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10”

Anthony Black is not your traditional, smaller point guard, as he is a 6-7 guard who can play with or without the ball in his hands and is a much better shooter than his numbers may suggest. Playmaking and vision are the two main strengths of Black’s game. While other guards tend to attack their opponents defensively, Black takes his time dissecting a defense. He’s able to get the ball inside using his size against smaller opponents and will kick the ball out to the perimeter to a wide-open teammate when he can. Whether or not Black has the traits to become a more well-rounded offensive player and scorer at the next level are the main question marks surrounding him.

9. Jarace Walker – Houston – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 11.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 34.7 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’8”, Weight: 240 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

When you are talking about strong, brute-like players in this year’s draft class, Jarace Walker should be the first player coming to mind. He’s not your average power forward, though, as Walker tends to play out on the perimeter a lot. The best part about his game is that he can find many different roles. From a primary defender to a three-point shooter to understanding where to be on the floor, Walker has a much higher basketball IQ than people give him credit for, and his versatility is what makes him a top-tier prospect. He may not look that quick and agile for his size and stature, but don’t tell Walker that because he will punish you on both ends of the floor.

10. Keyontae George – Baylor – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 15.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.0 STL, 37.6 FG%, 33.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

Keyontae George’s freshman year at Baylor was definitely a success, even though his shooting numbers may say something different. Taking over 12 shots a game at Baylor, George was asked to do a lot for his team and step a little bit outside his realm of comfort. He can play with or without the ball in his hands offensively and is not afraid of anyone. If he feels he can make a pull-up three in transition, he is going to take the shot. On the defensive-end of the floor, he has exhibited good anticipation for the plays developing in front of him. Offensively, George has a lot to bring with him to the next level in terms of outside shooting, pull-up shooting and even hitting floaters on the run. We talk about guys who are “buckets” all the time in the NBA, and Keyontae George is certainly this kind of player.

11. Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 17 games, 12.5 PPG, 1.7 APG, 37.6 FG%, 33.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’5”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

Standing 6’5” with a reported 6’9’ wingspan, Nick Smith Jr. is a tall guard who is very quick with his handles. On the offensive end of the floor, Smith has a lot in his arsenal in terms of shots he likes to take. He has no problem playing in the midrange compared to staying on the perimeter and taking threes. He missed a handful of games during his freshman year due to knee issues, but don’t let that fool you. Smith is a very good athlete who has a lot of upside on offense for a team who could use another weapon in their backcourt. He will need to get stronger, though, to find success attacking the paint in the NBA.

12. Leonard Miller – Canada (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 24 games, 18.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 0.9 STL, 55.4 FG%, 32.7 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 211 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

Leonard Miller is another one of those question marks in this year’s draft simply because he did not go to college and possesses a ton of potential entering the NBA. After dipping his feet in the NBA Draft waters a season ago, Miller decided to withdraw his name from the draft and play for the G League Ignite. There, Miller showed he is a confident ball handler and a player who can be a really strong rebounder at either forward position. In terms of shooting, whatever team gets Miller will need to work with him, but you can’t really go wrong with a high basketball IQ and length. The best part about him is that he is still growing as well, which makes Leonard Miller a very intriguing prospect in this year’s draft, much like Shaedon Sharpe a year ago.

13. Jordan Hawkins – Connecticut – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 16.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 40.9 FG%, 38.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’5”, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10”

Helping lift the UConn Huskies to a championship this year, Jordan Hawkins is one of the best perimeter shooters in this draft class. Shooting 38.8 percent from deep on over seven attempts per game in college, Hawkins is expected to enter the league as a high-level catch-and-shoot option outside. He’s better shooting off screens rather than off the dribble, which is advantageous to teams, and he is an underrated shot creator by driving to the rim. Hawkins is an unselfish player as well and can be a very dangerous player running in transition. Any team looking for extra scoring in their second unit will be pleased to get him.

14. Cason Wallace – Kentucky- Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 11.7 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.7 RPG, 2.0 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

While he is not the most explosive point guard nor an electric scoring option, Cason Wallace is a very poised ball handler with a high IQ. Perhaps the biggest advantage to a team that selects Wallace is the fact that he really doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses and can be a really stout defender for years to come. His wingspan allows him to disrupt passing lanes, making him a catalyst for fast-break opportunities at the next level. Wallace can easily contribute right away as a solid backup point guard option.

15. Rayan Rupert – France (New Zealand Breakers – NBL)

2022-23 Stats: 31 games, 6.8 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.7 STL, 36.9 FG%, 31.3 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 192 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3”

Length and an immediate impact defensively are the two things that stand out about Rayan Rupert, a very intriguing prospect in this year’s draft. Rupert’s season ended prematurely in the NBL this season due to a wrist injury, but that should not deter teams from taking a long look at him in the lottery. While he does not necessarily have a strong handle, Rupert is an extremely lengthy wing who can be a very high-level two-way player in the right system. Rupert will be a work in progress over his first few years in the league, but when looking at the top “risk-reward” prospects in this draft, the Frenchman stands out. Becoming stronger and playing through contact will make him a potential starter in the NBA one day.

16. Dereck Lively II – Duke – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 5.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.4 BLK, 65.8 FG%, 15.4 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7’1”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7’7”

Dereck Lively II is the best shot blocker in this draft class and actually moves really well for a big man. Lively can run the floor and is always a threat for a lob to the rim in the half court. In terms of scoring in the low post, Lively is not a traditional big man and tends to face his opponents up rather than back them down and out-execute them with his footwork. Defensively, the Duke big man is as good as they come and has shown a lot of potential to be an incredible shot blocker both on and off the ball.

17. Gradey Dick – Kansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 14.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 40.3 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

If you can hit threes at a high rate, you can have a long career in the NBA, and Gradey Dick is absolutely a viable three-point shooting option. Dick knocked down shots from virtually every spot on the floor for Kansas this past year. His best quality is knowing where to find open space on the court to get his shot off. Moving off the ball is essential for perimeter players, and Dick should be able to instantly gain his opponent’s attention because of his knockdown shooting abilities. Learning how to be stronger with the ball on the perimeter and increase his playmaking abilities will make Dick a more complete offensive threat. Put him on the perimeter in the NBA right now, though, and he will shoot at least 38 percent from deep in a season.

18. Kris Murray – Iowa – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 29 games, 20.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.2 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 33.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’8”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

Not having to play in his twin brother’s shadow at Iowa, Kris Murray is essentially the same player as Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray. The only difference is that Kris is left-handed and not necessarily as strong of a three-point shooter. In terms of getting to his spot on the floor and using his strength to his advantage, Kris Murray is everything teams look for in the middle of the first round. His perimeter game is coming along, he is not turnover-prone and he plays at his own pace, which is why he can be an All-Rookie performer like his brother at the next level. While he is an older prospect and will be 23 years old in August, Murray is a player I’d be willing to take a chance on. We have seen quite a few “older” draft prospects like Desmond Bane and Corey Kispert find success in the NBA through the years. Murray is going to be that next guy.

19. G.G. Jackson – South Carolina – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 15.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 0.8 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 32.4 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’9”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10”

What stands out about G.G. Jackson is the fact that he is one of the youngest prospects in this year’s draft and still has a lot of room to grow on both ends of the court. You look at Jackson and immediately think that he is an NBA player given his stature and how he proved to be an effective forward at South Carolina. Jackson is explosive, he’s comfortable with the ball in his hands and he has shown flashes of his potential as a playmaker, which is why he is undoubtedly a first-round prospect. Scoring is what any team will get from Jackson early on in his career, and the hope is that the other parts of his game will be filled in as he gains more experience. While young, Jackson is one of the safer draft picks in my mind given he has time to still grow into whatever a team wants him to be.

20. Noah Clowney – Alabama – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 9.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 0.9 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 28.3 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

Making noise on the top team in the country this past year, Noah Clowney was not necessarily expected to be a “one-and-done” talent. Turning 19 in July, Clowney is a lengthy big man who is still raw in terms of what he can give a team offensively. If he can prove to knock down shots efficiently from the perimeter, he could wind up being one of the steals of the draft, especially since he is a gifted rebounder. Clowney has a high understanding for pick-and-roll basketball and looks to use his length to his advantage when around the rim. One thing that isn’t questionable, though, is this guy’s motor, as he gives it his all when he is on the floor.

21. Maxwell Lewis – Pepperdine – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 31 games, 17.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 0.9 BLK, 46.8 FG%, 34.8 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10”

Maxwell Lewis is a very underrated prospect and following the NBA Draft Combine, he may wind up being one of the biggest risers in this draft class, similar to Jalen Williams from Santa Clara a season ago. Lewis has proven to be a threat from the perimeter as both a pull-up and catch-and-shoot threat while also being a strong ball handler. While classified as a wing, Lewis can really play anywhere and is a prospect I believe can come in and start in the NBA during his rookie year. Don’t let the fact that he played at Pepperdine deter you, as Maxwell Lewis is going to make some noise. Once he gets in the gym for pre-draft workouts, teams will not want to pass up on their chance to draft him.

22. Dariq Whitehead – Duke – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 8.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 42.9 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10”

At Duke, Dariq Whitehead was surprisingly underutilized, but when he found the ball in his hands, there was always a good chance the Blue Devils were going to come away with points. Whitehead is an above-average shooter from the wing and likely would have been a lottery pick if it wasn’t for his foot injury before the college season. I truly believe he should be ranked higher than I currently have him. Should he show the same explosiveness and scoring abilities he exhibited before said foot injury in his pre-draft workouts, Whitehead could immediately rise back up draft boards, as there is a lot to fall in love with about his game. Whitehead is a quick player who is not afraid of anyone guarding him, which is why a team could wind up getting one of the steals of the draft should he be on the board following the lottery.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

23. Brice Sensabaugh – Ohio State – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 16.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 0.5 STL, 48.0 FG%, 40.5 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

Ohio State did not have a great season, but Brice Sensabaugh made the most of his freshman year. Now, it would be shocking for him to fall out of the first round. A 6’6” wing with a long 6’11” wingspan, Sensabaugh is a very capable three-point shooter who can put the ball on the floor and back his opponents down in the post. Sensabaugh’s build should translate well to the NBA and will help him against some smaller defenders on the perimeter. Keeping his man in front of him will be the challenge at the next level, as he is not necessarily the best athlete nor defender.

24. Jett Howard – Michigan – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 29 games, 14.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’8”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

The son of former two-time NBA champion and current Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Jett Howard is a prospect I have had a tough time figuring out where to rank. On one end, he has a high understanding for the game and can be a very capable shooting threat. However, he has been exposed at times defensively and tends to stray away from contact. Any team drafting Jett will get a smart player who is more than capable of playing a key role off the bench, much like anyone would expect from the coach’s son.

25. Jalen Hood-Schifino – Indiana – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.7 APG, 41.7 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 213 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

While listed as a shooting guard, Jalen Hood-Schifino could be utilized as a combo guard who plays with and without the ball in his hands in the NBA because of how he plays off pick-and-roll sets. Hood-Schifino is a smart player who can not only pull up for his own shot, but he is an underrated passer and can get the ball to his teammates who roll to the rim. He can hold his own against bigger, stronger opponents, and on offense, he is a much better perimeter shooter than his numbers may suggest. Jalen Hood-Schinfino is one of those guys who may go a little overlooked and make more of an impact in his rookie year than many would have anticipated.

26. Julian Phillips – Tennessee – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 8.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 41.1 FG%, 23.9 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

27. Marcus Sasser – Houston – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 16.8 PPG, 3.1 APG, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.4 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’2”, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7”

28. Kobe Bufkin – Michigan – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 14.0 PPG, 2.9 APG, 1.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 175 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8”

29. Bilal Coulibaly – France (Metropolitans 92 – LNB)

2022-23 Stats: 25 games, 4.4 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 0.8 STL, 59.6 FG%, 45.0 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3”

30. Colby Jones – Xavier – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 15.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.4 APG, 1.3 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 207 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

31. Dillon Mitchell – Texas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 38 games, 4.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 0.6 STL, 463.6 FG%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

32. James Nnaji – Nigeria (FC Barcelona – Liga ACB)

2022-23 Stats: 17 games, 1.8 PPG, 1.1 RPG, 0.4 BLK, 72.2 FG%

Position: C, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 7’7”

33. Sidy Cissoko – France (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 12.8 PPG, 3.6 APG, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK, 45.5 FG%, 30.4 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

34. Terquavion Smith – North Carolina State – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 17.9 PPG, 4.1 APG, 3.6 RPG, 1.4 STL, 38.0 FG%, 33.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 165 lbs, Wingspan: 6’6”

35. Chris Livingston – Kentucky – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 6.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 42.9 FG%, 30.5 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 220 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10”

36. Jalen Wilson – Kansas – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 20.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.2 APG, 43.0 FG%, 33.7 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’8”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

37. Andre Jackson Jr. – Connecticut – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 6.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 28.1 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

38. DaRon Holmes II – Dayton – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 18.4 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.9 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 31.6 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

39. Nikola Djurisic – Serbia (Mega Basket – ABA)

2022-23 Stats: 24 games, 13.1 PPG, 3.7 APG, 3.0 RPG, 50.6 FG%, 24.2 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’8”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

40. Julian Strawther – Gonzaga – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 15.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.3 AST, 46.9 FG%, 40.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 208 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

41. Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 20.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.9 BLK, 58.1 FG%

Position: PF, Height: 6’9”, Weight: 245 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

42. Jaime Jaquez Jr. – UCLA – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 17.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.1 FG%, 31.7 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

43. Kobe Brown – Missouri – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 15.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 55.3 FG%, 45.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’8”, Weight: 250 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

44. Amari Bailey – UCLA – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 30 games, 11.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL 49.5 FG%, 38.9 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

45. Jordan Walsh – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 7.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3”

46. Terrence Shannon Jr. – Illinois – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 31 games, 17.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 32.1 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 207 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8”

47. Brandin Podziemski – Santa Clara – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 19.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 43.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’5”, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

48 Ricky Council IV – Arkansas – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 16.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.0 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10”

49. Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 16.5 PPG, 13.7 RPG, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK, 56.0 FG%

Position: C, Height: 6’9”, Weight: 260 lbs, Wingspan: 7’4”

50. Jalen Pickett – Penn State – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 17.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 6.6 APG, 0.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 38.1 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 209 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

Click here to see Brett Siegel’s FULL 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 1.0 and Top-100 Rankings