The Charlotte Hornets certainly did not have the 2022-23 season that they were hoping for. After sneaking into the Play-In Tournament as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference for the 2021-22 season, the Hornets were hoping to take the next step forward this past season. Instead, they ended up being one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Injuries and poor play across their roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, killed Charlotte last season, resulting in a wasted campaign for a supposed up-and-coming squad. While their previous season was certainly bad, that doesn't mean that there aren't reasons for hope moving into the upcoming campaign.

Charlotte has a crew of solid players on their roster, and if they can develop some consistency next season, they should be able to figure things out. That starts with LaMelo Ball, the team's star point guard, who was handed a massive extension that just happens to be the team's best move during their NBA free agency period.

Hornets best NBA free agency move: Extending LaMelo Ball

Ball has now completed three seasons of his NBA career, and is one of the brightest young players in the game. However, he played a big role in the Hornets inconsistencies throughout the 2022-23 season. Ball played in just 36 games due to a fractured ankle that ended his season in February, and while his numbers in these contests were typically strong, there were some worrying holes that flared up in his game.

On a per game stat basis, Ball had a really strong season when he was on the floor (23.3 PPG, 8.4 APG, 6.4 RPG). But his efficiency from the floor waned (41.1 field goal percentage) and he committed a career-high 3.6 turnovers per game. Ball isn't known for his defense, so if he's struggling on offense, Charlotte is doomed.

And yet, when Ball is playing up to his full potential, the Hornets look like one of the better teams in the league. Ball takes some questionable shots from time to time, but when he's getting his teammates involved with his elite passing, Charlotte is a strong offensive squad. The main problem is that the Hornets relatively weak supporting cast forced Ball into shooting more than he likely wanted to last season.

These concerns are valid, but Ball's flaws that emerged last season are more likely due to the Hornets overall woes, rather than anything that should have convinced Charlotte that he wasn't part of their long-term future. Sure enough, Ball signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Hornets shortly after the start of free agency, with Charlotte officially crowning him as the superstar they are building around.

As we have seen, there is some risk associated with handing Ball this deal, but there's risk with every big money deal that gets made in the NBA nowadays. This is the going rate for superstar caliber youngsters, and while Ball has some things he needs to work on, he's still going to be just 22 years old when he returns to the floor for Charlotte next season.

Ball is an elite hybrid guard who can do everything for the Hornets. He's an elite scorer, even if his shot volume is occasionally worrying, and he is one of the best passers in the game. Ball isn't a fantastic defender, but he chips in a steal per game, and makes a very good contribution on the defensive glass for a guard.

Not handing Ball his massive extension would have been a catastrophic mistake for Charlotte. There were some weak trade rumors floating around regarding Ball, but realistically speaking, there was never really any doubt this deal was going to take place. Ball has the makings of being a superstar, and rightfully got paid as a result.

After a rocky campaign, the Hornets now have to focus on building around Ball. Drafting Brandon Miller with the second overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, rather than Scoot Henderson, is a fantastic first step. Whereas Charlotte's roster was a bit of a mess last season, they have their two young players in Ball and Miller leading the way now.

There will still be growing pains for Charlotte moving forward, but it's clear that they made the right call in giving Ball the big deal he was looking for this offseason. Had they not handed him this deal, there would have been some real cause for concern. But the Hornets made the obvious move in extending Ball, and while it's not necessarily surprising, that doesn't mean we can't appreciate it for being a great move from the front office.