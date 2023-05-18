There isn’t the usual amount of excitement among the Charlotte Hornets fan base after the team landed the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Perhaps it’s because, like every other team that had a legitimate shot at winning the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to draft Metropolitans 92 power forward Victor Wembanyama, they’re a little bummed out. However, it could also be because they seem to be in a curious position of having multiple options at No. 2 but none that are a clear-cut fit.

Consequently, the Hornets find themselves among the short list of teams that could be sellers ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, looking to trade the No. 2 pick to a franchise looking for a fresh start.

3 best trades for Hornets using No. 2 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers were able to reach the 2023 NBA Playoffs after trading for star guard Donovan Mitchell shortly before the season. However, persistent rumors about his interest in the Charlotte Hornets and a questionable power dynamic with backcourt mate Darius Garland and prized young forward Evan Mobley should leave the Cavs open to the possibility of moving the high-flyer.

At 26-years-old, Mitchell is just young enough to make this move make sense for the Charlotte Hornets, who replace the two-way impact of Terry Rozier with a go-to scorer. The challenge for the Hornets will be the same that the Cavs have, which is convincing Mitchell to stay outside of a glamour market. One that so happens to be in a region the four-time All-Star has a lot of familiarity with.

That said, winning often solves everything.

Charlotte trading Rozier and the No. 2 pick in exchange for Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell takes them a long way towards that.

Mitchell and LeVert averaged a 40.4 and 8.3 assists per game combined last season. If they re-sign impending free agent Kelly Oubre Jr., there’ll be plenty of firepower between them and Ball. The type of offensive potency that certainly would have come in handy last season.

It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to say that the New Orleans Pelicans are wary about the playing future of star forward Zion Williamson, whose career has been knocked off track by injuries and poor nutritional habits on multiple occasions.

That said, an explosive frontcourt player like Williamson being paired with an elite facilitator in LaMelo Ball makes for beautiful basketball, and the Charlotte Hornets would be wise to at least kick the tires on this hypothetical trade. Though Zion has only played in 114 games in four career seasons, the 22-year-old has averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while absolutely dominating inside the paint.

The only thing more impressive than that is that he’s done so without playing with a true point guard. Ball is one of the most creative passers in the league at 6-foot-7. With his rare feel as a floor general, he’s been able to average 7.3 assists per game over the course of his career.

There’s an added benefit to trading for Zion, which is that he’ll bring crowds out in full force, making the Hornets one of the most watched teams in the NBA moving forward.

Picks No. 9 and No. 16

Trading down in the 2023 NBA Draft and acquiring an additional first-round pick should also be an option for the Charlotte Hornets.

In this trade, the Hornets send the second overall pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for picks No. 9 and No. 16, allowing them to fill multiple holes on the roster. It also prevents them from having to make the unappealing decision of whether to add a questionable roster fit in Scoot Henderson, a questionable locker room fit in Brandon Miller, or a relatively unproven prospect like Ausar Thompson.

Instead, the Hornets can take a prospect such as Villanova Wildcats forward Cam Whitmore or South Carolina Gamecocks forward GG Jackson at No. 9 overall. As they continue to address their frontcourt needs, prospects such as Metropolitans 92 forward Bilal Coulibaly and G League Ignite forward Leonard Miller are interesting options as well.

Building through the draft — but filling two holes instead of one — could be just what the Hornets need in order to break into the upper echelon of NBA teams down the line. It may sound oversimplified but having more money to spend on a singular star could make a huge difference.

By solidifying their frontcourt, the Hornets will be free to chase a star wing that can excel beside LaMelo Ball. A player such as South Carolina native and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, perhaps.