Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller didn't quite have the Summer League debut he was seeking. The Hornets faced the San Antonio Spurs Monday in Sacramento's California Classic Summer League. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft finished with solid numbers, though the Hornets' forward picked up six fouls in a shaky first half.

Brandon Miller's Summer League debut finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists in the Hornets' 98-77 loss. The 20-year-old committed six turnovers, all of which occurred in the first three quarters against the Spurs.

“I'm a little frustrated because I don't like to lose, but I had fun out there,” Miller said after the game, via ESPN. “Seeing a different environment from the college experience was fun. I think I was relaxed as far as emotions. Just let the game come to me, make all the right plays and just be there for my teammates.”

Miller seemed hopeful that he'll be much better going forward, now that his first Summer League game is out of the way.

“We got the jitters out, so we're going to be good,” Miller said.

Miller scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. No other player on the Hornets finished with more than 12 points.

During his one college basketball season, Miller wasn't known as a player who would succumb to pressure. It was his ability to thrive under difficult circumstances that helped the Alabama star rise above every prospect with the exception of Wictor Wembanyama.

In his first game after police said that Miller allegedly delivered a gun to his former teammate that was used to kill a woman, the forward scored 41 points, including the game-winner, in Alabama's 78-76 win over South Carolina in front of a hostile crowd.

Wembanyama didn't play for San Antonio against Charlotte.