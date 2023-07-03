Charlotte Hornets fans will get to see Brandon Miller in action very soon.

The NBA Summer League kicks off Monday and all eyes will be on the California Classic as the Hornets and San Antonio Spurs will be taking part alongside the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

And according to ESPN writer Marc J. Spears, Miller plans to debut against the Spurs on Monday. The bad news, however, is that Spurs man Victor Wembanyama will not be playing. Instead, the French prodigy and No. 1 draft pick is slated to face Charlotte on Friday in the Las Vegas Summer League.

This was pretty much expected.

Wembanyama was already slated to feature very little during the Summer League as he revealed he was only going to play a couple of games with no idea how many minutes he'd play.

“Probably at least one or two games,” he said. “I don't know how many minutes I am going to play. I am not going to have a big role…I can't wait to wear that Spurs jersey for the first time.”

Miller, meanwhile, will likely have a much more prominent role throughout the Summer League.

Although some Hornets fans were split on Miller being the No. 2 draft pick over Scoot Henderson, the former is still a very talented player and would have been a potential No. 1 pick in almost any other year.

He's also extremely confident seeing as he has high expectations for the Hornets this year.

“I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year,” Miller said last month. “So hopefully we will get the big trophy at the end.”