There will be growing pains for Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller as he adjusts to his new life as a pro. That was clearly on display Monday night when he already committed six fouls in just the first half of his NBA Summer League debut for the Hornets against the San Antonio Spurs.

The good news for Brandon Miller is that it takes 10 fouls to foul out from a Summer League game. The bad news is that he's getting roasted nonstop on Twitter because, well, Twitter.

Although such struggles by a rookie are not a strange sight in the NBA, the Hornets still expect better foul management — and more — from Brandon Miller going forward.

It's also worth noting that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wembanyama is not playing in this Summer League matchup against the Hornets, thus robbing NBA fans of the opportunity to see the top two picks in this year's draft go up against each other while they're both still at the rawest stage of their respective NBA careers.

The Hornets had the No. 2 pick in the recently concluded 2023 NBA Draft and ultimately decided to use that to select Brandon Miller, who starred for a year in college for the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was believed that Charlotte's choice came down to either Scoot Henderson or Miller, so all eyes up next will be on the former's Summer League debut for the Portland Trail Blazers, who had Henderson as the No. 3 overall selection in the draft.