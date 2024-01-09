What will the Hornets do?

The Charlotte Hornets are having another disappointing season, as they are 8-26 through 34 games. Their star guard, LaMelo Ball, has only appeared in 15 games due to injuries.

In his 15 games, Ball has averaged 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He is shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three. Ball is the franchise player, but the Hornets have some other core players.

Charlotte selected Brandon Miller with the second overall pick in the draft, and he has played well. Miller is averaging 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 29 games. The rookie is shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from downtown. Miller will be another key building block for Charlotte moving forward.

Mark Williams and Nick Smith Jr. have also shown that they could impact the game as a part of their young core. With another losing season underway, the Hornets will likely be back in the draft lottery. That means they could be an active team ahead of the trade deadline. They have some veterans and role players whom contenders could be interested in acquiring. The current trade market doesn't have many sellers, which could be beneficial for the Hornets. They may have more leverage when exploring trade options ahead of the deadline.

With that said, let's move on to our Hornets' early 2024 NBA trade deadline predictions.

Hornets trade Terry Rozier

Rozier is having a great season that has gone under the radar around the Association. With Rozier on a team in a small market that has struggled, many have overlooked how well he's produced. The 29-year-old guard is averaging 24.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He is scoring on solid efficiency at 46.4 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from distance.

The offense that Rozier brings could be intriguing for a contender. Rozier would bring an impactful scoring punch wherever he lands. He has also proven he is a quality facilitator, as he can set up his teammates and lead an offense.

Contending teams looking for a guard could be interested in acquiring Rozier. Rozier is in the second year of a four-year $96 mullion deal. Rozier doesn't fit Charlotte's timeline, and they should maximize his value by trading him amid a career year.

Hornets can't find a suitor for Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward has had an injury-ridden career since leaving the Utah Jazz after the 2016-17 season. Hayward has shown flashes of being the All-Star he once was but hasn't reached that level consistently. A big part of that is all of the injuries he has endured.

Hayward is in the final year of a four-year, $120 million deal. The 33-year-old forward will make $31.5 million this season. In 25 games, Hayward has averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals. He is shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from behind the arc.

While Hayward is putting up solid numbers, the injury bug has hit him again. His calf injury has kept him out for the last six games. Even if a team overlooked his injury history, his contract would be hard to make up and be considered worthwhile. He is earning star player money when he isn't producing at the same level he used to. While Hayward, in theory, would be an impactful role player for a contender, his big contract makes it too difficult, and it will be hard for Charlotte to find a suitor.

Hornets sell off other role players

The Hornets have some other role players who could draw interest from teams in the playoff mix. Nick Richards, who serves as the backup center when Williams is healthy, is a player who could garner significant interest.

Richards is on a reasonable three-year, $15 million deal and outproducing his contract. The 26-year-old center is averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. He is shooting a very efficient 69.3 percent from the field. Contenders in need of a backup center will likely make offers for Richards.

Cody Martin and PJ Washington could also receive interest as they come back from their respective injuries. Charlotte should shop around their role players, and if they get a good offer, take it to acquire additional young talent or draft capital to build around their young core.

The Hornets have a few core players and have talent on their roster that they could flip to build for a bright future.