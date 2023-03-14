The NBA season is entering the home stretch, but for the next couple of weeks, it may not be the focus of the basketball world. Instead, that honor will go to the NCAA Tournament, which begins on Tuesday with the First Four. While the main focus will be on teams competing for the national title, NBA teams will narrow their focus to draft prospects putting their talents on display in the tournament. That will be especially true for teams near the top of the draft like the Charlotte Hornets.

After finishing with a 43-39 record last season and making the play-in tournament, Charlotte has plummeted in the standings and currently sits at 22-48 this season. Losing franchise star LaMelo Ball for long stretches certainly hasn’t helped, but there are far bigger issues with this team. Along with a few other teams, the Hornets are already looking ahead to next season.

The silver lining for the Hornets is they are in great position to bolster their roster in the draft. They currently hold the fourth-best lottery odds, with a 12.5% to land the No. 1 overall pick. Additionally, they also hold the Denver Nuggets’ first-round pick thanks to a three-team trade at last year’s draft. With both of these picks, plus two in the second round, the Hornets will have plenty of opportunities to improve their roster this summer.

With that said, here are three prospects the Hornets should be watching during March Madness.

3. Jordan Hawkins, G – UConn

Unlike the other two players on the list, Jordan Hawkins isn’t a slam-dunk prospect who will go in the high lottery. Instead, he’s more of a late-first, early-second round prospect, which makes him a possible option for the Hornets with the pick they received from the West-leading Nuggets.

This season, his first as a full-time starter, Hawkins has developed into a key player for UConn. He is averaging 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 40.5% from the field and 36.8% from deep. The first-team All-Big East selection has helped the Huskies to a 25-8 record, earning a four seed in the tournament.

Hawkins still has some work to do, such as improving his shot creation. However, he has the talent and skillset to be an effective rotation player, key for a team like Charlotte that needs help across the roster.

Hawkins and the No. 4 Huskies begin their tournament run against No. 13 Iona in the West Region on Friday.

2. Brandon Miller, F – Alabama

Brandon Miller has been the most dominant player on arguably the most dominant team in college basketball this season. The 6-foot-9 freshman is averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40% from deep. He is the SEC Player of the Year and a First Team All-American, and it’s very easy to see why.

That said, it’s hard to talk about Miller without addressing the elephant in the room. The star forward has been linked to former teammate Darius Miles’ murder case in some disturbing allegations. Authorities have not charged Miller yet, but it is still a very concerning incident.

Assuming he is truly innocent, Miller will be a top prospect in this year’s draft. He has been rapidly rising up draft boards, and a strong tournament run would only boost his stock further. The only reason why he doesn’t top this list is because he may not be available when Charlotte picks.

Miller and the No. 1 Crimson Tide begin their tournament against a 16 seed, either Texas A&M-Corpus Christi or Southeast Missouri State, on Thursday in the South Region.

1. Jarace Walker, F – Houston

Jarace Walker may not be quite as strong a prospect as Miller, but he is still near the top of draft boards for entirely different reasons. The 6-foot-8 freshman averages 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds a game while shooting 47.1% from the field. He has also improved down the stretch offensively, which has helped raise his stock.

However, what makes Walker truly special is his defensive game. He has helped Houston become arguably the best defensive team in the country, as the Cougars rank second in points allowed, first in opponent field goal percentage and second in opponent three-point percentage. The Cougars have consistently had strong defenses under Kelvin Sampson, but Walker has taken it to a new level.

The Hornets and their 23rd-ranked scoring defense could certainly use someone like Walker. Additionally, their frontcourt is a particular weak point, so Walker could slot in well as a four or small-ball five. If he’s available when Charlotte is up to pick, he would definitely be a compelling option.

Walker and the No. 1 Cougars will begin their tournament against No. 16 Northern Kentucky on Thursday night in the Midwest Region.