After months of college basketball, March Madness is officially here. The NCAA Tournament kicks off on Tuesday with the First Four. NBA organizations will have the chance to scout some of the top prospects and take some final notes before the 2023 NBA Draft. Rebuilding teams such as the Orlando Magic should have high picks, so it is important they get the right player for their future.

So far, the Magic has a 28-40 record and is the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference. They currently have the fifth-worst record in the league but still have a shot at making it to the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament.

Based on the current standings, Orlando holds a 10.5% chance of winning the lottery and getting the No. 1 pick. This means that the team should be able to select one of the top players in the class.

With that being said, here are the top best NBA Draft prospects for the Magic to watch in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

4. Gradey Dick, G/F – Kansas

A player who should be available around the Magic’s range is Gradey Dick. The shooting guard/small forward was a five-star recruit and is having a solid year with the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks.

He is putting up 14.1 points, 4.9 boards, and 1.6 assists. He is also recording 1.4 steals per game. His shooting splits are 44.1% from the field, 39.9% from the 3-point line, and 85.1% from the charity stripe.

For his performances, Dick earned Big 12 All-Newcomer Team and All-Freshman Team honors. Most importantly, he made it to the Second-team All-Big 12 in his first year in college.

So far in the 2022-23 season, Orlando is hitting 34.8% of its 3-pointers. This places the team in the bottom 10 of the category. With Dick, things could seriously improve for the Magic.

The Jayhawks will square off against No. 16 Howard on Thursday. As the reigning NCAA Tournament winner, Kansas will try to be the first school to win back-to-back national titles since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007.

3. Jarace Walker, F – Houston

A college player who is making some noise in the college basketball world is Jarace Walker. The forward has led the No. 1 Houston Cougars to a 31-3 record, including 17-1 in the American Athletic Conference. Despite not winning the conference Tournament title, Houston’s performance in the regular season was enough to keep it at the top of the standings.

Walker is averaging 11.1 points, 6.6 boards, and 1.7 assists. He is also recording a steal and a block per contest. He is making 47.1% of his field goals, 34.4% of his 3-pointers, and 61.4% of his free throws.

In addition to being the AAC Freshman of the Year and an AAC All-Freshman Team member, Walker was also named to the Second-team All-AAC.

His defensive abilities have caught some attention in the college basketball world. With Jonathan Isaac dealing with injuries, which included him sitting out two full seasons, Orlando could go after another defensive wing.

The Cougars will open their NCAA Tournament title versus the No. 16 Northern Kentucky on Thursday. With the city of Houston hosting the championship game, Walker might have an extra reason to win it all.

2. Keyonte George, SG – Baylor

A five-star recruit in high school, Keyonte George took the No. 3 Baylor Bears to a 22-10 record this season. Although the team had its struggles throughout the regular season, Baylor still secured a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The shooting guard is registering 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists plus 1.1 steals. He is making 38.7% of his field goals, 34.9% of his 3-point attempts and 79.7% of his free throws.

The freshman ended up earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors and is a member of both the Big 12 All-Newcomer and Big 12 All-Freshman teams. He was voted to the all-conference second team.

Just like Dick, George has the potential to be a reliable 3-point shooter in the league. Because of that, the Magic should certainly keep an eye on how he performs in the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor will kick off its March Madness run against No. 14 UC Santa Barbara on Friday.

1. Brandon Miller, SF – Alabama

With a real shot at moving up in the lottery, Orlando should keep the top prospects in the class on the table. Even though Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson won’t be in the Big Dance, the front office still has the opportunity to watch the No. 3 player in most mock drafts.

Brandon Miller took the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide to a 29-5 record. The team would eventually win the SEC tournament trophy.

He is averaging 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. The small forward is also averaging just under a steal and block per game. He is shooting 45.1% from the field, 40.1% from the 3-point land, and 85.6% from the free-throw line.

Miller earned both SEC Player of the Year and SEC Rookie of the Year honors. Additionally, he was named a First-team All-American player by The Sporting News.

He brings both defensive and scoring skills, which can be very helpful for the Magic, especially with Isaac’s injuries and the aforementioned team’s struggles from beyond the arc.

The Crimson Tide will wait until the First Four to know who they will face between SE Missouri State and Texas A&M CC. Alabama will then play its first-round NCAA Tournament matchup on Thursday.