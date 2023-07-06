The entire basketball world is eagerly anticipating the debut of Victor Wembanyama for the San Antonio Spurs — and rightfully so. The 19-year-old phenom is set to play his first NBA Summer League game on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets and the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandon Miller.

The Spurs, however, gave their new future superstar the perfect platform for his much-awaited debut by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Justin Champagnie and Malaki Branham led the way for San Antonio as they pummelled a hapless LA side, 109-99:

Spurs duo tonight: Champagnie — Branham —

28 PTS 32 PTS

5 REB 5 REB

5-10 3P 3-6 3P

26 MIN 26 MIN Combined for over half of the Spurs points. pic.twitter.com/zaibu8csH2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 6, 2023

As the above tweet points out, Champagnie and Branham combined for 60 out of the Spurs' 109 points on the evening. Blake Wesley was nice too, going for 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

The Lakers, on the other hand, had noteworthy performances from Max Christie (25 points, four 3-pointers) and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino (20 points, four assists). It didn't matter, though, as the Spurs still emerged victorious. This was San Antonio's first win of the Summer League, while the Lakers fall to 0-2.

The good news for Spurs fans is they're about to get much better. They return to action on Friday with a much different side. Wembanyama will finally suit up for the first time, and you can be sure that all eyes will be on him for that one. It remains to be seen how heavily Wemby will figure in that contest, but officially, we will be entering the Victor Wembanyama era of the NBA come Friday.