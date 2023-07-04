No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick and the Charlotte Hornets first selection from the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandon Miller, still has an incredibly high-celling. However, he picked up seven fouls in his NBA Summer League debut. Miller endured his ups and downs during the game, flashing his superb talent at times, but the storyline was the fouls. Miller reacted to his foul-heavy game after the contest, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

“It was a little frustrating because I don’t like to lose,” Miller said. “It was really fun out there seeing a different environment from the college experience. Fun. Just really out there having fun with my team.”

Brandon Miller's NBA Summer League debut

The Hornets ended up losing to the San Antonio Spurs 98-77 in the game. Miller scored 18 points to lead Charlotte, while also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists. There certainly is reason to be hopeful moving forward. As long as he limits the fouls, Miller should be fine.

Although Brandon Miller didn't square off against the first overall pick in the draft, Victor Wembanyama, in the game, they will likely battle soon. Wembanyama is expected to make his NBA Summer League debut on Friday against the Hornets. It will probably be one of the most watched NBA Summer League affairs ever given all of the hype surrounding Wembanyama.

With rookies such as Miller, Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Chet Holmgren (who didn't play last year due to injury) in the league, the future of the NBA is bright.