Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper hit his fourteenth home run of the season on Wednesday night. The bomb followed up Kyle Schwarber's two-run shot, but was not enough to take down the Boston Red Sox. However, Rob Thomson's star etched his name in the team's history books with his 14 extra-base hits in his last 10 games.

According to Major League Baseball's Sarah Langs, Harper's 14 extra-base hits are the most for a Phillies player in a ten-game stretch in the last 125 years. For a team as successful as Philadelphia is, the feat is an impressive one. Thomson's offense has seen an uptick from Harper and his co-stars amid the team's struggles.

Harper's increased power is a welcome addition to the Phillies lineup. However, Thomson wants it to translate into wins. Wednesday's extra innings loss to the Red Sox dropped Philadelphia to 5-5 in their last ten games. The New York Mets have used a four-game winning streak to re-take the lead in the National League East. Both teams have gone back and forth for months.

Amid Phillies trade rumors centered around relief pitchers like Emmanuel Clase, the pressure has risen. Harper, Schwarber, and the rest of the team have made a bad habit of falling short of expectations. While Philadelphia has had its moments throughout the season, blunders like the one against Boston are far too common.

At 32 years old, Harper leads a veteran-laden roster. Even though he missed out on an All-Star appearance this season, the first baseman has proved that he is still an elite talent. Schwarber is coming off an MVP performance in the All-Star Game. Luckily for his team, he brought his power into the second half of the season.

The race between the Phillies and Mets is one of the closest in the league. If Harper continues to play like he has been, Thomson's team is in good shape. Regardless of how they finish, Philadelphia will be judged by their postseason performance.