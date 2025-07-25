The Cleveland Browns have been around since the 1946 season, with the exception of the team's hiatus from 1996 to 1998. Although the team hasn't had too much success since being revived before the 1999 season, there is still a rich history that runs through the club's past. For the first 20 years of the Browns' existence, they were one of pro football's best teams.

These years were filled with winning records, playoff appearances, and even championship wins. Many team legends played at this time, including quarterback Otto Graham, running Jim Brown and defensive end Bill Willis. They were coached by Hall of Fame head coach Paul Brown, who later went on to establish the Cincinnati Bengals. His family still owns the Browns' rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, today.

Due to the team's struggles over the past 20 plus years, each of Cleveland's best versions of their NFL franchise are from these early days of the franchise. When Brown roamed the sidelines. When Graham's gritty style of play defended the Browns. When Hall of Fame kicker Lou Groza made his name. Every single one of the teams below had winning records and playoff berths. From there, their paths ultimately diverge. The tenth slot on our list? Brown's 1953 squad.

10. The 1953 season

Coming in at number ten on the list, the 1953 Browns went 11-1 on the season. Brown won Coach of the Year, and Graham won the league MVP. They started their season 11-0 before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in their regular season finale. Cleveland had a strong offense, scoring at least 20 points in 10 of their 11 games. They were also the winners of the NFL's Eastern Conference, with the Eagles coming in second with a 7-4 record.

At 10-2, the Detroit Lions won the Western Conference. This set up a matchup between the two teams for the NFL Championship. In front of almost 55,000 fans, the Lions narrowly defeated the Browns 17-16. Despite the accolades that Brown, Graham and the rest of the organization had received that season, they came up short in their bid for the title. Did the loss to Philadelphia two weeks prior help contribute to Cleveland's close loss in the title game? It's a question that Browns fans may never know the answer to.

9. The 1951 season

The 1951 Browns shared a lot with the 1953 version. Both teams went 11-1. They won their conference, called the American Conference. Graham won MVP and Brown won Coach of the Year in 1951 too. Lastly, both teams lost in the NFL Championship Game. In 1951, the Browns lost to the Los Angeles Rams 24-17 on the road. This was after an 11-game winning streak that began with a win against the Rams in the same stadium in Week 2.

The Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers seemed to be a wakeup call for the '51 squad. They scored 20 points or more in eight of their 11 wins. The New York Giants were their toughest opponent en route to the NFL Championship Game. The Browns were only able to muster 14 and 10 points, respectively, in the two games versus New York. However, it was enough to give the Giants both of their losses on the season. Nevertheless, this team was another successful squad that ultimately didn't fulfill its promise.

8. The 1949 season

The first championship season of the Browns on this list, the 1949 season was also the final season of the All-American Football Conference. The Browns played their first four seasons in the league and joined the NFL in 1950. Before those events though, Cleveland captured four straight AAFC championships during those inaugural campaigns before their switch to the NFL.

During the 1949 campaign, Brown won his first Coach of the Year accolade, while the Browns went 9-1-2. They defeated the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs before capturing the title over the San Francisco 49ers, 21-7. This final title run wasn't as dominant as the Browns' previous three winning seasons, but it still brought home more silverware. It's also a level of success that Cleveland has struggled to get back to since Brown's stint roaming the sidelines.

7. The 1946 season

1946 was Cleveland's inaugural season. It also ended with their first AAFC championship. Furthermore, it introduced Brown, Graham, and a host of future Pro Bowl players to a league that wasn't ready for them. The Browns captured the Western Division, their first division win, en route to clinching a spot in the title game.

In the championship game, Cleveland defeated the New York Yankees 14-9. That capped off a 12-2 season in which Graham and running back Marion Motley helped the Browns' offense take the league by storm. Wide receiver Mac Speedie and Groza also made their marks during the initial title run. It was a season that would kick off a long and rich history for the Browns, even if a lot of if it isn't “storied.”

6. The 1947 season

Year two of the Browns' franchise history ended in their second straight AAFC championship. Many of the team's stars from their first year, like Graham, Groza, Motley and Speedie played big roles in their 12-1-1 season. Once again, it was capped off by a win over the Yankees in the AAFC title game, this time by a 14-3 margin.

Graham captured the AAFC's MVP award, in addition to being named an All-Pro. The Cleveland signal caller threw for over 2,750 yards and 25 passing touchdowns. Speedie captured an All-Pro nod as well as he led the league in receiving. On their way to the championship game against the Yankees, the two teams tied at 28 during their Week 12 matchup in New York. Their lone loss to the Los Angeles Dons at home was avenged by a Week 13 27-17 win over the Dons. 1947 showed that the Browns were definitely for real.

5. The 1948 season

The best season of their four title-winning campaigns in the AAFC, the Browns went undefeated at 14-0 on their way to capturing their third straight world championship. Graham, Speedie and Motley were all named All-Pros, showcasing just how dangerous Cleveland's offense was en route to yet another title win.

In the AAFC Championship, the Browns defeated the Bills 49-7. It was a dominant showing from Brown's attack and was the first-ever professional football perfect season. Their closest win? A 14-10 win over the Baltimore Colts on the road in Week Five. The biggest? Other than their title win over Buffalo, it was their 42-13 Week Two win over the Bills that was their biggest regular season victory. The 1948 team was consistently dominant, overpowering their opponents at the line of scrimmage on a weekly basis. It was one of the many reasons why they went undefeated.

4. The 1954 season

The first season with an NFL Championship win on this list, the 1954 team featured many of the same stars as previous squads on this list. Graham and Groza were All Pros once again, as well defensive end Len Ford and end Dante Lavelli. Brown guided the team to a 9-3 record and won the Eastern division on their way to a title game matchup versus the Detroit Lions.

The Browns and Lions were meeting for the third straight time in the title game. Detroit had won the last two matchups. This time though, Brown's game plan helped Graham and his teammates turn the tables. They won in dominant fashion, beating the two-time defending champions 56-10. The win was even more emphatic, as both teams had played each other on the Browns' home turf the week before, with Detroit winning 14-10. Winning the title over the team that has beat you multiple times in a row on your home field? That must have felt priceless.

3. The 1955 season

1955 was Graham's final year as the starting quarterback. He was set to retire after 1954 but was convinced by Brown and the team brass to return for one last run. It was worth it, as the team captured their second straight NFL Championship. This time, it was over the Los Angeles Rams 38-14 on the road. Graham went out on a high note, also earning an All-Pro nod in his final campaign.

Groza and Ford joined him as All Pros, in addition to five others. There were an additional seven Pro Bowlers on a 9-2-1 team. They also won their division once again. It was an excellent final season for Graham, who is still arguably the best quarterback in team history. Furthermore, it was another accomplishment in the book of Brown. The 1955 team showed just how well Cleveland's legendary coach had gotten the franchise ready for the NFL.

2. The 1964 season

1964 marked a return to triumph for the Browns. After having so much success during the franchise's first 15 years, the team went six seasons without a postseason trip. Blanton Collier was in his second season as head coach after replacing Brown. The team was now led by Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, one of the best tailbacks of all time.

Cleveland came out of nowhere to go 10-3-1 and win the Eastern Division once again. The team featured multiple Pro Bowlers, including Brown, receiver Paul Warfield and defensive end Bill Glass. This collection of stars led to the Browns turnaround. In the NFL Championship, they squared off against the Baltimore Colts. The 27-0 win was the result of multiple strong performances teamwide and well earned. It's also the last professional football championship that Cleveland has won.

1. The 1950 season

In their first season in the NFL, the Browns captured their fifth straight championship. After their previous league, the AAFC, folded, Cleveland joined the National Football League before the 1950 season. It didn't take long for Brown, Graham and the rest of the organization to make their mark on the league.

The 1950 team went 10-2 en route to winning the American Conference. From there, they defeated the New York Giants 8-3 in the Conference Playoff matchup. The title win was a closer one, as the Browns narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 30-28, to capture their first NFL championship. Motley, Speedie, Graham, Groza and Willis were all star contributors, with Speedie capturing All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods. It was a major statement to the rest of the professional football world that meant the Browns were here to stay.