Alabama basketball product and projected top three NBA Draft pick Brandon Miller was recently asked if the LeBron James versus Michael Jordan GOAT debate is getting old. Miller, who was answering questions at media day ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft, gave a surprising answer to the question to say the least, per Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.

“No, I actually don't think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball,” Miller said. “My GOAT of basketball is Paul George. I always grew up watching him.”

George is a good player. He's an All-Star who's established himself as one of the better current players in the league. No disrespect to George, but he certainly hasn't been involved in the GOAT conversation though. Nevertheless, Brandon Miller apparently “grew up watching” George, and clearly holds him in high regard.

Miller got roasted on social media for his take. This was expected, but every young athlete has a player they look up to.

Regardless, Brandon Miller is currently preparing for one of the most important nights of his life. With Victor Wembanyama expected to go No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft, the question is whether Miller or Scoot Henderson will be selected second overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Whichever player doesn't get selected second overall will likely be drafted third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

That said, there have been trade rumors surrounding both the Hornets and Blazers. Teams are reportedly interested in acquiring those picks, so it will be intriguing to see what happens on draft night without question.