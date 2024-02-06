Brandon Miller was excellent again on Monday.

The Charlotte Hornets season isn't going as planned, but the development of their young star has caught the league's attention. Brandon Miller has been on a tear. He's averaging over 29 points per game in his last five outings. In LaMelo Ball's absence and Terry Rozier being traded has opened up the floor more for Miller. In addition, or subtraction rather, most of the roster hasn't been healthy. Gordon Hayward has been out of commission for a little while due to injury. Along with Miles Bridges, Miller has the keys to the Hornets offense.

Miller is playing well and LeBron James has taken notice

Miller dropped 33 points on James' Lakers in a loss after posting a career-high 35 against the Indiana Pacers. Both Miller and James embraced after the game. James had some strong praise when asked about Miller's game and his place in the league.

“He's here for a reason. He'll continue to get better and better,” James said. “I love what I see from him at this stage in his career.”

Miller sparked a comeback, but fell short after the Hornets lost 124-118. Miller only had eight points in the first half after picking up three quick fouls, but turned his game around after dropping 25 in the 2nd half. Miller reflected on his interaction with James in the postgame press conference as well.

“I remember him saying that I’ve gotten better since every game that we’ve played. Hats off to him. Greatest player in the NBA for sure. It’s all great feelings out there playing with the best players in the world, competing at a high-level and like you said, great atmosphere. So, it’s honestly a blessing.”

The sky is the limit for Hornets' Miller. Fans could already see that, but getting the stamp of approval from a person many consider to be the greatest to ever lace 'em up is huge for anyone.