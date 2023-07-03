San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has the potential to be one of the greatest players of all time. Aside from LeBron James, he is the most anticipated prospect this century.

Last week, Wembanyama was measured at 7-foot-3 1/2 without shoes. He is sure to intimidate his opponents, beginning this week at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel wrote that Wembanyama is expected to play for the Spurs in Las Vegas after their two games in the California Classic this week. Wembanyama will not suit up for San Antonio Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, who have the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, Brandon Miller.

Miller is expected to play in the game. However, that does not mean fans won't get to see Wemby and Miller face off this summer. The Spurs and Hornets are scheduled to play again July 7 in Las Vegas, when the two players will likely play against one another.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wembanyama and San Antonio are also scheduled to play the Portland Trail Blazers July 9 in Las Vegas. The game will pit Wembanyama against No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson for Portland.

Victor Wembanyama has a chance to become successful with the coaches he has in place. Legendary coach Gregg Popovich will lead Wembanyama in his first NBA season this fall. He has worked with Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker. Wembanyama has been seen with those former players at evens since he was selected by the Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Can Wembanyama become the next great NBA star? Fans will get to see him debut July 7, most likely.