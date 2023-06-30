San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is going to play in the 2023 NBA Summer League; however, don't expect to see him a lot.

Wembanyama admitted as much in an interview with reporters on Friday, sharing that he's likely going to just suit up for a couple of games. He is not sure yet how many minutes he'll play per game, but the French youngster noted that he's “not going to have a big role” for the team.

“Probably at least one or two games. I don't know how many minutes I am going to play. I am not going to have a big role…I can't wait to wear that Spurs jersey for the first time,” Wembanyama said when asked about how much he expects to play in Las Vegas, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

The Spurs recently announced that Victor Wembanyama won't be playing in the California Classic. With that said, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft has been expected to make his unofficial debut with the Spurs in the Las Vegas Summer League instead.

However, fans probably thought that they'll get to see a lot of Wemby in the annual summer showcase. It's certainly a rather disappointing turn, especially since there have already been a lot of people who purchased Summer League tickets for the chance to watch and see for themselves what's all this hype surrounding the French phenom.

Hopefully when Wembanyama actually takes the court in Vegas, he'll at least get a significant playing time.