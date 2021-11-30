Quantcast
Brittany Renner takes shot at Hornets’ PJ Washington for not giving her $100K for business, gets trolled

Charlotte Hornets big man PJ Washington is one of the up-and-coming stars in the NBA. But so far, it seems most fans are more interested in the ongoing charade between him and his former girlfriend Brittany Renner.

Renner, an Instagram model, recently took to Twitter to take a swipe at Washington for not giving her money to start her business. The Hornets forward and Renner have a baby together.

Renner retweeted a post showing some guy sending $100,000 to his baby mama to put up a business. In the caption, she couldn’t help but call Washington her “biggest hater.”

But instead of gaining support, she got blasted by Twitter users for seemingly freeloading on the Hornets youngster.

Suffice to say, it clearly backfired on Renner, who allegedly had past flames with other NBA players like James Harden, Jamal Murray, and Ben Simmons. So it’s hard to blame fans who have gotten suspicious of her.

Washington is in the third year of his four-year, $12,070,560 deal with the Hornets. While that seems a lot, he can’t afford to just hand out $100,000 like it’s a bag of chips. Besides, he already reportedly pays $200,000 per month in child support.

The former Kentucky standout has had a rough start to the season due to his elbow injury. But he’s slowly regaining his rhythm, tallying double digits in scoring in the Hornets’ last three games.

But the $100,000 question is: That good enough for Renner?

