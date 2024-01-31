The Hornets are giving the vibe that they are open for business.

The Charlotte Hornets seem to have chosen to rock the sellers tag as we near the NBA trade deadline. After moving on from Terry Rozier, who was one of the longest-tenured Hornets, it created this belief that almost everyone on the roster is available for the right price. It took Kyle Lowry and a future first-round pick for them to move on from Rozier. Now the question is, what's the asking price for other assets such as PJ Washington, Miles Bridges, and Gordon Hayward? The untouchables have been labeled in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, but everyone else might be on the table.

PJ Washington could be the hottest name out there

Out of some of the younger assets the Hornets have, PJ Washington could be a piece teams inquire about. Plays a lot of stretch four and five for Charlotte in a pinch and shoots 34% from deep. He's a solid athlete who can make plays on both ends of the floor.

Washington isn't the sexiest name on the market, but the slight two-way potential could make him a fit for a few teams vying for playoff spots. Teams like the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and more could be nice landing spots where he can contribute and possibly grow into a more complete player. He is only 25 and in the first year of a three-year $46.5 million contract.

Miles Bridges to the desert?

According to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, the Phoenix Suns are leading the pack when it comes down to Bridges services. After sitting out last season, he is picking up right back where he left off. He's a 20-point-per-game scorer and a good rebounder at the small or power forward spots.

If Phoenix does decide to make a move, they'll add a guy that's capable of creating his own shot and crashing the glass. As for Charlotte, it might not be the most lucrative deal. The Suns don't own a first-round pick for the next five years. Maybe a third team needs to get involved if Phoenix wants him bad enough.

What about Kyle Lowry and Gordon Hayward?

Both veterans are expected to be more so of an add-on in additional deals that Charlotte could make.

Hayward's injury history over the last few years could strike fear into some teams to trade assets just for him individually. He is still a solid role player today when healthy though and can contribute in the right situation. As for Lowry, he is making $29.6 million this season. No team wants to pay him that unless he's a throw-in player to match up salaries. Both guys are also candidates on the buyout market. Maybe that's the fate of both of them, but only time will tell.

The name of the game is building around Ball and Miller for the foreseeable future. Both guys have generational potential, but it's up to the organization to tap into that. Put good pieces around them, accommodate to their games, and provide whatever could benefit them. They got two good young gems. The future could be really bright in Charlotte.