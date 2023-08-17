At this point in the offseason, most NBA team roster moves are end of the bench signings or training camp invites. Some of these signings though hold some significance as a few of these players may be competing to earn a two-way contract. With the league now allowing teams a maximum of three two-way contracts, some of the training camp invites have a lot on the line. The Charlotte Hornets have two of their two-way contract roster slots filled so far with one potential spot available. The Hornets made a key signing this week with the addition of G League standout Tre Scott on an Exhibit 10 contract as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

Tre Scott will presumably have the opportunity to compete for a two-way contract on the Hornets roster. The Hornets have Leaky Black and Amari Bailey on two-way contracts but they do have a qualifying offer out to Theo Maledon for a two-way contract as well.

Scott went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft and has split the past couple of seasons in the G League and overseas. His only NBA game action came during the 2021-22 season when the Cleveland Cavaliers signed him to a 10-day contract.

Scott spent last season splitting time with Fos Provence Basket in France, the Hornets G League affiliate the Greensboro Swarm and the Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). With the Swarm, he played in ten games averaging 17.4 points per game, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists with splits of 53.8 percent shooting from the field, 34 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.