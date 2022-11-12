Published November 12, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Charlotte Hornets are slumping HARD this season. The absence of LaMelo Ball has been felt greatly over the last few games, losing their last seven games. After nearly making the playoffs last season, this team has looked dreadful without their star point guard leading the way.

Thankfully, it seems like LaMelo Ball will soon make his debut for the Hornets this season. A report from Rod Boone revealed that the All-Star PG has been upgraded to questionable for their game against the Miami Heat. There’s a legitimate chance that Ball makes his return against Miami on Saturday night.

“According to league sources, LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) is being upgraded to questionable after the team’s shootaround in Miami, opening the possibility for him to make his season debut against Heat tonight. #Hornets could finally have their All-Star point guard available.”

The latest as of Saturday afternoon indicated Ball will warm up with the intention of playing, per Woj:

“Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) is expected to warm up with the intention of making his regular season debut vs. the Miami Heat tonight, sources tell ESPN. Charlotte upgraded Ball to “questionable” this morning.”

LaMelo Ball suffered an ankle sprain during preseason a few months ago. As a result, the Hornets were forced to sit their star point guard when the season started. It started off relatively well, going 3-3 in their first six games. Since then, though, Charlotte has lost its footing, losing their last seven games to sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Ball will hopefully bring some sense of stability to this Hornets roster that has been shaky even before the start of the season. They will be facing a tough opponent in the Heat this Saturday. Despite their struggles, Miami is still a good team with pretty good players. Getting a win here, with or without Ball, will be the first step in turning this season around.