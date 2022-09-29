Hornets reunite with ex-lottery pick – but not as a player

It’s been two years since we last saw him in a Charlotte Hornets uniform, but he’s now come back to the organization. Marvin Williams, who played six seasons repping the Hornets, has now returned to the team, except that this time, he will no longer be taking the court.

Rod Boone of The Hornets Observer reports that Williams, 36, has recently agreed to join the team as part of the operations department:

Marvin Williams is back. He has joined the #Hornets basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court.

It is unclear what specific role Williams will be playing now that he’s joined the Hornets front office, but it seems that he’ll be spending most of his time assisting the players with their off-the-court activities. This could be a first step for Williams who may have dreams of becoming a front-office executive someday.

Marvin Williams started off his career as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. After an eye-popping one-year stint at UNC, the Atlanta Hawks used their second overall pick on him some 17 years ago. He spent the first seven years of his career in Atlanta before being traded to the Utah Jazz in 2013. After two years in Utah, Williams signed with the Hornets as a free agent in 2014.

In six seasons in Charlotte, Marvin Williams produced averages of 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He also knocked down 1.6 triples per game at a 37.8-percent clip. He last played in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2019-20 season.