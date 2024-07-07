The Charlotte Hornets have not had a ton of success in recent years and the team has made some pretty dramatic shifts because of it. Steve Clifford is out as head coach for 2024-2025, replaced by Charles Lee. Recently, Hornets forward Davis Bertans was told that he will also be on his way out, a news report that caused him to react in a surprising way.

Bertans' reaction came during a final decision on a veteran sharpshooter. A trade with the San Antonio Spurs involving Devonte' Graham further changed things in the Queen City.

Bertans' reaction came during an Olympic qualifying game with Latvia, causing him to get in front of a camera to share the truth about how he felt, no matter how harsh it happened to come out as when it was finally revealed.

Bertans Offers Callous Reaction To Hornets News

Bertans found out the news with just a few minutes left in Latvia's 72-59 win over Cameroon.

The Latvian team is now one win on Sunday away from qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Bertans said he really did not care about the news that he had been cut from the Hornets, and added that he is only focused on happenings with his current team in Latvia. He also snuck in what could be construed as a verbal jab at the Hornets as he indicated that part of him is glad his days with the NBA franchise are over.

Latvia Must Beat Brazil To Qualify For Olympics

Bertans scored 12 points in Latvia's win over Cameroon and now Brazil is all that stands between the Latvian team and trip to Paris, France for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

With so many dreams and visions of Olympic glory dancing around in Bertans' head, it's understandable as to why he is no longer thinking much if at all about the Hornets and Coach Charles Lee's rebuilding efforts. Those days are over and done with, similar to Kemba Walker's on the basketball court now that he has officially retired as a player. Kemba Walker is a part of the Hornets' current coaching staff but Davis Bertans is on to bigger and better things, in his mind at least.

The Latvian team is set to take on the Brazilians at 12 p.m. ET with a trip to the big show on the line. Judging by the gravity of the current moment, Bertans appears to have handled this situation in a healthy way. He chose to focus on what's in front of him rather than what just happened far away across the pond, and now a date with destiny awaits.