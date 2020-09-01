Devonte Graham of the Charlotte Hornets finished fifth in the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award voting, finishing behind a bevy of players including the winner – Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Devonte Graham was not particularly pleased about the results, especially the fact that he only received two first place votes:

As you can see, Devonte Graham was unimpressed with the media’s voting acumen.

After an uninspiring rookie campaign in 2018-19 with the Hornets after being drafted early in the second round, Devonte Graham erupted for Charlotte in his second season – increasing his numbers across the board.

Devonte Graham was the team’s starting point guard for much of the season after not even reaching 15 minutes a game in his rookie season, and he improved all of his per-game numbers in 2019-20 to 18.2 points per game, 7.5 assists per game (which ranked 8th overall in the NBA), 3.4 rebounds per game and 1.0 steals per game.

Perhaps most notable in Graham’s improvement was his 3-point shooting. After hitting only 28.1 percent of his triple in his rookie campaign, Graham expanded his range to well beyond 30 feet and ended up shooting an impressive 37.3 percent from downtown on a whopping 9.3 attempts per game (60.7 percent three-point attempt rate).

Beyond that, Devonte Graham became something of a clutch maven per Inpredictable, finishing tied for fourth-highest number of buzzer beaters and attempted buzzer beaters – and the 24-year-old finished with a lofty 60 percent effective field goal percentage on those shots, which was higher than big names such as Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard.

—

Follow ClutchPoints on Twitter & Instagram, and like us on Facebook. We can also be found on Flipboard where you can subscribe and follow us. Get more on Devonte Graham.

All of our NBA content can be found on the NBA section of the ClutchPoints home page here. For all of our college basketball content, click here.

Follow NBA games live by downloading the ClutchPoints App and heading to the scores tab under the NBA section.