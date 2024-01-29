More trades could be coming.

The NBA Trade Deadline is approaching and rumors are swirling more than before. One team engaged in plenty of rumors is the Charlotte Hornets. After they traded Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat, there are other players the Hornets could move for assets or cap space. Two of them include veterans Kyle Lowry and Gordon Hayward, and Marc Stein reported on the team's activity involving a deal for them.

‘League sources say Charlotte is actively trying to re-trade Kyle Lowry and construct a Gordon Hayward deal before the Feb. 8 trade buzzer sounds. It would be premature, however, to presume that both players are headed to the buyout market if no trade materializes in either case. Sources say that Hayward is far less likely than Lowry to seek a buyout in the event Charlotte is unsuccessful in trading him. Hayward, who turns 34 in March, is earning $31.5 million this season in the last chapter of his four-year, $120 million contract and would forfeit his Bird Rights in a buyout.'

Lowry has yet to play for the Hornets and is a prime candidate to be traded or bought out and go elsewhere. Hayward is an interesting name on the market, as the veteran is dealing with a calf injury and was ruled out for Monday's game.

On the year, Hayward is averaging 14.5 PPG with 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists but has failed to play more than 50 games in any season during his Charlotte tenure. It remains to be seen what the market is for Hayward or Lowry, but there is a chance both of them are gone after the deadline.