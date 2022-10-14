Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has kept a reputation for having one of the slickest hairdos in the entire NBA. Well, not anymore. The former All-Star made sure of that by debuting his new haircut during a recent press conference.

Let’s just say the mean streets of Twitter don’t necessarily approve of Hayward’s new do.

For starters, here’s a look at the Hornets stud’s new fashion statement — if you could call it as such, I guess (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

Gordon Hayward showing off the new cut💈 pic.twitter.com/5UujPo4rNg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 14, 2022

The keyboard warriors did not like what they saw from the Hornets swingman, and as always, they let their true feelings out:

he did this… by choice? — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2022

Drop that Hornets win projection by about 10 wins just for this alone 😂😂😂 https://t.co/T0dJARtSHG — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) October 14, 2022

So much for having the perfect hair lol pic.twitter.com/t5McHRWRG1 — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) October 14, 2022

like you should be copying latin scrolls in a 14th century monastery https://t.co/Vf39KqEmps — jason concepcion (@netw3rk) October 14, 2022

The barber when Gordon Hayward said “he loved his new cut”: pic.twitter.com/B9nYlwNAtH — Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) October 14, 2022

There’s much more where that came from, and unfortunately for Hayward, there were very few (if any) that showed appreciation for his new haircut. One random user even had to drag none other than the great Michael Jordan, who also happens to be Hayward’s employer as the owner of the Hornets franchise, into the equation:

MJ in his office right now pic.twitter.com/BSeA1nXG7U — Dee Miller (@dmill82vm) October 14, 2022

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion on this matter. It’s just that NBA Twitter has a ruthlessness to it that never fails to bring forth hilarity. Unfortunately for Hayward, it’s him who’s ended up as the butt of the jokes this time around. Then again, you could say that he brought it upon himself with his rather questionable hairstyle decision.

Haircut or no haircut, 2022-23 is going to be a big year for the 32-year-old as he enters the final two years of his current deal with the Hornets. Is this man in line for one final big-money extension in the near future?