How Michael Jordan is using ‘The Last Dance’ to motivate his Hornets players

“The Last Dance” cemented Michael Jordan’s legacy as the GOAT in the eyes of many. As it turns out, Jordan is also using the docuseries as a tool to motivate his players with the Charlotte Hornets.

Throughout the series, Jordan’s elite competitiveness was on full display. More often than not, this expressed itself in MJ giving his teammates a hard time, with the ultimate objective of helping them reach their full potential. This is exactly the type of attitude Jordan wants his Hornets players to imbibe:

“How you have to be comfortable calling your teammates out,” Charlotte guard Devonte’ Graham recalled of Jordan’s message in a recent Zoom call addressing the Hornets players, via Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer. “That’s going to make you guys even better. You’ll bond better. Your team is stronger. “There is more of a respect level, instead of not saying anything and letting guys mess up over and over and over again and you’re losing and losing.”

Unfortunately for them, the Hornets have been doing a lot of losing over the past few years. This season, they entered the hiatus with a 23-42 record, which is good for only 10th in the East. This resulted in the team being snubbed by the NBA for the Orlando bubble because they were seven games behind the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic.

For his part, Jordan is hoping that his team’s fortune turns for the better in the near future. He is doing everything he can from behind the scenes, but at the end of the day, the GOAT can only do so much.