The Charlotte Hornets will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night at Spectrum Center. LaMelo Ball is on the team's injury report, listed as questionable due to a left calf strain.

Here's everything we know about Ball's injury and playing status against the 76ers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

LaMelo Ball injury status vs. 76ers

Ball has missed the Hornets' last seven games due to a calf injury he suffered during a Nov. 27 loss to the Miami Heat. While he still has hurdles to clear before taking the floor, a questionable tag is an encouraging sign amid his extended absence.

Ball said he plans to run through drills at shootaround and warm up before the game, according to the Rock Hill Herald's Roderick Boone.

“I feel all right. I’ll probably just do shootaround and see how that goes — the warmup before the game,” he said.

The former All-Star guard returning to the lineup would be a welcome sight for the Hornets, who have lost nine of their last 10 games. Ball has put together the best statistical year of his career this season. He ranks third in the NBA in scoring, averaging 31.1 points on 43.0 percent shooting from the field with 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Ball leads the NBA in three-point volume, shooting 35.6 percent on 13.1 attempts per game this season.

The Hornets have struggled to get going offensively in his absence. They rank 27th on that end of the floor over their last seven games, averaging 102.4 points on 42.1 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from three.

Charlotte will be without Nick Smith Jr., Grant Williams, Tre Mann and KJ Simpson on Monday. Meanwhile, Philadelphia will also be shorthanded, with Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Caleb Martin sidelined.

The Hornets enter the matchup as three-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.