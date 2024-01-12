LaMelo Ball is nearing a return to the lineup for the Charlotte Hornets, a team that has nowhere to go but up.

Only three teams in the entire NBA have a worse winning percentage than the Charlotte Hornets at the moment. But there is a faint glimmer of hope, as star guard LaMelo Ball is nearing a return to the team's lineup.

Ball, who hasn't played since November 26th due to a sprained ankle, is eying a comeback for Friday against the San Antonio Spurs on the road, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The team has listed Ball's status for that game as questionable.

A return from Ball cannot come quickly enough for Steve Clifford's Hornets. The team has plummeted in the standings since early December, just a few games after Ball went down for an extended period.

The Hornets went 11 consecutive games without a win to close out December (and start January.) The team is 3-17 in its last 20 games; only the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, and Friday's opponent, the Spurs, have fewer wins than the Hornets at this point in the season.

Ball needs to rebound for Hornets…and quickly

Although far from title contenders, the Hornets were at least a more competitive outfit with Ball in the lineup. Charlotte posted a record of 5-10 in games Ball appeared in before he went down with the injury.

His impact on the lineup was easy to see. Ball led the team in points eight times in those 15 games, in rebounds three times, and in assists in all but four games.

Once back, the Hornets will need Ball to pick up where he left off last season. In his third NBA campaign, Ball set career-highs in points, assists, and minutes per game, and made his first All-Star team.