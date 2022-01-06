Kelly Oubre reveals major factor behind historic 32-point game for Hornets vs. Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets had a huge 140-111 bounce-back win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, thanks in large part to Kelly Oubre Jr. and the team’s on-point passing.

Charlotte was clicking on all cylinders. They shot the ball 57 percent from deep, 59 percent form the field overall and had 39 assists. They can thank LaMelo Ball for 12 of those, after he only had three in his last two games combined. However, Oubre was cashing in on almost every pass, as he finished with 32 points–24 of those came from behind the arc in the fourth quarter, where he set the franchise record for triples made in a quarter with eight. It was just a ridiculous performance.

Oubre is as humble as they come, though.

“I give credit to God, preparation, and my teammates. We had 39 assists tonight. I had the hot hand, but anybody on the team could’ve had that hot hand. I’m just blessed to play with a bunch of selfless guys out there,” Oubre said of his performance.

Kelly Oubre was ON FIRE tonight: 32 PTS

NINE threes (8 in the 4Q) 😳

24 min pic.twitter.com/E2iOZ6o081 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2022

Maybe the shower cooled him off a little too much. Seriously though, Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a consistent threat off the bench all season long. When asked about if he thinks he deserves some recognition for the Sixth Man of the Year award, he shrugged and laughed. He said, “I don’t think about that stuff man,” and walked off.

Oubre has certainly solidified his status as one of the top-tier guys off the bench this season. He should be part of the race down the stretch this 2021-22.

James Borrego also commented on Oubre’s hot performance and was particularly hyped up about his clutch display.

“He’s tough to stop, I thought he was fantastic. He just made shots, it’s what he does. Obviously, he had a big time fourth quarter. What I like is the 39 assists. I thought the ball was moving in general. But, you need to have some shot makers to get to 39 assists and Kelly was a major part of that,” the Hornets tactician added.

Oubre triggered the huge fourth quarter run to pull away from the Pistons. After bouncing around to a few different teams, he looks like he has found a real home in Charlotte. Hell, he even looks like he could be an important piece for this team moving forward, especially if he keeps putting up points off the bench consistently.

When asked about where his motivation comes from, Oubre kept it real: “I haven’t forgot anything anybody has said about me as a basketball player. That’s kinda my motivation to go out there and prove the doubters wrong. At the end of the day, it’s just fuel to the fire.”

Hopefully, that fire can carry over into the rest of the Hornets’ home-stand for the next two games.