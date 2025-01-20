The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Dallas Mavericks 110-105 on MLK Day. The Hornets' confidence has grown throughout the last three games, which they happened to win. This marks their first three-game winning streak of the season. It all starts with their franchise player, LaMelo Ball, who has bought into playing both sides of the ball.

“I’m really just trying to lock in and do whatever it takes to win,” Ball said. His efforts on both ends of the floor have been obvious. Outside of just playing the passing lanes, he's been able to stay in front of offensive players on the defensive side of the ball. That play has been infectious as of late.

Miles Bridges talks three-game winning streak, LaMelo Ball

After winning three straight games, Miles Bridges feels good about the team's morale and confidence.

“It feels good to win,” Bridges said. “That’s the main thing. We just want to continue to build off this and keep it going.”

After winning those games, the Hornets are 11-28, and each win has created a snowball effect of confidence. Winning is the cure for any team struggling in the midst of a season, especially a young team that has dealt with a bevy of injuries throughout the season.

Bridges also spoke on LaMelo Ball's defensive impact as well.

“He’s definitely stepped up defensively. Just wanting to play defense has been LaMelo’s mindset this whole year. As long as he continues to want to play defense, he’s going to be good at it. He’s 6-7, long – he’s good.”

LaMelo Ball on the team's recent defense

Without Luka Doncic suiting up for the Mavericks, Charlotte was able to key in on just Kyrie Irving defensively on the permitter. Irving still finished with 33 points of his own, but you'll take that in a win.

Ball spoke about the Hornets' defensive impact vs. Dallas.

“I feel like pretty much what you just said, just buying in and being more aggressive -going for the 50/50 balls and everybody being locked in.”

Having Mark Williams out there as an anchor helps with his ability to alter shots around the rim and switch some pick-and-roll situations. It's nice to have a versatile big on that end of the floor which could always clean up some miscues that perimeter players may have.

If Charlotte can continue that intensity on that end of the floor, it can lead to more wins during the home stretch of the season. We're almost at game 41, which marks the halfway point. The playoff picture is shrinking and whatever outside shot Charlotte has of making the Play-In tournament is as well. Although the Hornets will be without Brandon Miller for an extended period, at least they have other guys healthy and ready to play.