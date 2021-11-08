The Charlotte Hornets are uh… not doing too great. They dropped to 5 – 6 after a devastating collapse in the fourth quarter. How devastating, you ask? They allowed the Los Angeles Clippers to go on a ridiculous 22 – 0 run to end the game, effectively sealing their chances of winning. That’s not a good look for any team, even for a rebuilding team like the Hornets.

After the game, Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball commented on head coach James Borrego’s rotations. Here’s what he had to say, courtesy of Ben Golliver.

“I feel like I’ve got to be in there longer for the fourth quarter, you feel me? I feel like I came in a little late in the game.”

"I feel like I've got to be in there longer for the fourth quarter, you feel me? I feel like I came in a little late in the game." pic.twitter.com/1F1pbnilZR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 8, 2021

Here’s what happened: At the start of the fourth quarter, Ball was subbed out of the game for his routine rest. At around the seven minute mark, Terry Rozier hit a three-pointer to put the Hornets up 102 – 93. It would be the last time the Hornets would score for six minutes, as the Clippers rattled off a 22 – 0 run to rally back and secure the win. Ball was subbed back in at around 6 minutes, but clearly the star point guard feels like he could’ve been subbed in earlier to control the pace.

This is an interesting comment from Ball, since he has advocated earlier this season to sit out the game when he feels it’s right. When the Hornets bench stepped up against the Brooklyn Nets, the point guard told his coach to sit him down in favor of the relievers. Perhaps this time, Ball saw something was amiss even before the comeback started, and he wanted to get in there earlier to correct it.

Whatever the case may be, it will be interesting to see how the Hornets react to this statement. Stay tuned.