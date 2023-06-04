There is no denying that LaMelo Ball is one of the most exciting young prospects in the NBA today. His flamboyant style on the basketball court has earned him a lot of fans over the three seasons he's been in the NBA. What is also a known fact is that the Charlotte Hornets star's unique approach to the game also translates to a one-of-a-kind swag off it. A clear testament to this fact is LaMelo's newest piece of jewelry that he so proudly flexed on social media.

There are no words to describe this new timepiece from the former Rookie of the Year, so better just have a look at it:

LaMelo Ball's new watch is something else 💎 (via zofrost/IG) pic.twitter.com/S3bELby2XJ — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) June 4, 2023

I guess you can still call that a watch. After all, it does satisfy all the necessary requirements of a watch, which is primarily, to tell time. Obviously, this thing does more than just that.

Unfortunately for LaMelo Ball, his flex prompted some awful clowning on the mean streets of Twitter. The keyboard warriors did not hold back as they shared their way-too-honest thoughts on Ball's latest investment:

LaMelo is a jewelers’ dream: Bad taste and deep pockets. — Three Level Scorer (@3LevelScorer) June 4, 2023

This is easily the ugliest timepiece I've ever seen. What is crazy is that it is not just ugly but completely unwearable. — John Kobbeman (@John_Kobbeman) June 4, 2023

This looks like something from monsters inc — Alex (@everlastingitch) June 4, 2023

Yeah it’s something alright…something that belongs in the trash — Cory 😼🔥 (@MiamiCory) June 4, 2023

This is fucking ugly — Ohtani to the dodgers (@JeanieBussIsAss) June 4, 2023

It's safe to say that the folks on Twitter do not like this new watch. Then again, they don't have LaMelo's taste, which as it seems, could be a good thing. Either way, the naysayers couldn't even imagine how much this watch cost so I'm pretty sure Ball won't mind all the hate. At the end of the day, he's still a multi-millionaire who can afford these types of flashy stuff.