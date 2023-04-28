Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

LaMelo Ball is one of the up and coming stars in the NBA today. Penciled to be the future of the Charlotte Hornets franchise, Ball has already earned one All-Star appearance and Rookie of the Year honors. With Ball making waves in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a young star like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features LaMelo Ball’s $2.6 million condo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After playing basketball overseas in Lithuania and Australia, Ball achieved his NBA dream after he was selected in the first round with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets. With the intention of settling down in Charlotte, Ball rented a condo that is actually owned by NFL star Cam Newton.

Newton first acquired the unit for $1.6 million in 2012. Seven years later, he listed the property on the market for $3.2 million. With no takers, Newton reduced the selling price to $3 million before lowering it further to $2.6 million. While Newton has yet to land a buyer, Newton can benefit from Ball opting to lease the place. It’s unknown how much Ball will be paying Newton for the monthly rent. However, given the luxurious nature of the condo, it surely won’t be cheap.

Here are some photos of LaMelo Ball’s $2.6 million condo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Realtor.com

Ball’s condo possesses 3,335 square feet of living space, taking up half of the building’s fifth floor. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Furthermore, the home features a modern kitchen equipped with branded appliances, a spacious living room, a posh dining area, Cam Newton’s infamous vending machine, and a large master bedroom that contains a spa and a special walk-in closet.

Ball is a rising star in the NBA. As a first round pick, he proved to be as great as advertised. As a result, Ball is eligible to potentially sign a lucrative five year contract extension worth $202 million. Furthermore, Ball also signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Puma which will pay him $100 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ball has a net worth of $20 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on LaMelo Ball’s $2.6 million condo in Charlotte, North Carolina.