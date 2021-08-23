LaMelo Ball goes deep in revealing ‘real’ birthday wish

LaMelo Ball just turned 20 years old. Yes, some people might forget that he’s not even allowed to drink alcohol yet. That’s how impressive he has been in his first year in the NBA.

The reigning Rookie of the Year has helped transform the Charlotte Hornets into one of the more exciting teams in the NBA. LaMelo and company almost squeezed into the NBA Playoffs last season with a young roster. Despite being just a teenager, he embraced a leadership role, maturing quickly for his age.

LaMelo received thousands of well-wishers on his birthday on Saturday, but he revealed his one true wish on his Twitter account.

“All I want for my real birthday (is) to be a better me than last year.”

He might want to be better on his sentence construction though.

all i want for my real bday…to b a betta me than last year #dub — Melo (@MELOD1P) August 22, 2021

But all jokes aside, it’s quite cool to see a budding star like LaMelo get more personal instead of wishing for material things like most young athletes. With his central role with the Hornets, he’s forced to grow up fast. He didn’t have a hard time adjusting to the rigors of the NBA despite not playing college hoops, showcasing his playmaking skills and natural smarts.

Many were worried that LaMelo’s physique and inexperience might hinder him in the NBA, but clearly, he’s not bothered.

After an impressive maiden campaign, LaMelo Ball will take on a bigger role this season, joining forces with Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, and Kelly Oubre Jr. in ending the Hornets’ five-year drought in the NBA Playoffs.