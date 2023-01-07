By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets shocked the basketball world on Friday night after absolutely destroying Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a 138-109 blowout win. The Hornets dropped a record-setting 51 points on the Bucks in the opening quarter and they never looked back.

Terry Rozier was the man of the moment for Charlotte on Friday, scoring a game-high 39 points on 15-of-29 shooting. The 28-year-old also drained six triples on the evening as he came out with one of his best performances in a Hornets uniform.

After the game, Rozier sent a special shoutout for LaMelo Ball. According to Rozier, wearing LaMelo’s shoes was what drove him to his career night. Ball caught wind of Terry’s post-game secret revelation, and the Hornets All-Star point guard just had to return the shoutout:

Ball and Rozier’s on-court chemistry was on full display on Friday against a hapless Bucks side. LaMelo had himself quite a ballgame as well, going for 24 points, 12 assists, seven triples, and zero turnovers in 36 minutes of play.

Hornets fans will be hoping for more of the same from their team moving forward. Charlotte supporters haven’t had too much to cheer about this year as their team continues to hold one of the worst records in the entire NBA.

Then again, if the Hornets keep on stinking it up this season, it actually wouldn’t be all bad. They are currently one of the frontrunners in the Victor Wembanyama tank race — be it intentional or otherwise — and it would be quite the treat for Charlotte fans to see the French phenom playing alongside LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier next year.